Harrison Ford's wife Calista Flockhart, 59, dazzles in figure-hugging suit during Emmy red carpet appearance

Harrison Ford looked totally besotted as he held wife Calista Flockhart's hand at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards Post Ceremony Reception.

The 81-year-old actor joined his wife of 13 years at the afterparty, as the former Ally McBeal star was presenting at the ceremony. The couple looked super sleek as the Indiana Jones star donned a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt for the event, while Calista stunned in a sequined suit jacket and black pants.

© JC Olivera Harrison with wife Calista

The couple beamed at one another as they held each other's hands. Harrison had tearfully paid a loving tribute to his wife to Calista on stage at the Critic's Choice Awards where he received a lifetime achievement award.

He said: "I'd like to thank my lovely wife", his voice breaking. "She supports me when I need a lot of support and I need a lot of support."

WATCH: Harrison Ford tearfully thanks wife Calista Flockhart

"I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people that are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career," he continued.

"I'm very happy about that. I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this honor and appreciate it very much. I'm grateful for all of the fine actors that I have worked with."

To finish his speech, he said: "I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I have had and I'm grateful. Thank you. I won't take any more of your time. Thank you."

© Variety The couple walked hand in hand

Calista accompanied her husband to the Critic's Choice Awards, where they kissed before he went up to accept his award. The actress was in floods of tears as he spoke.

© Eric Charbonneau The couple were in high spirits

Last year Harrison revealed that his wife had started acting again after she had taken time off to raise their son.

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years, and she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

He explained that while they "haven't found one yet", they'd "love to find one we could do together."

The couple's son Liam went to liberal arts college in 2020, being dropped off for his fall semester in style in Harrison's private plane. The couple hugged their son before leaving.