Harrison Ford gets tearful over wife Calista Flockhart, and the moment is so touching – watch

Harrison Ford was presented with the Career Achievement Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, receiving a massive standing ovation from an enthusiastic crowd of stars.

The 81-year-old screen icon was presented with the honor by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, and it was quite an emotional affair.

However, the tears started to flow once Ford turned attention to his wife Calista Flockhart. Watch the heart-jerking moment between the couple below…

WATCH: Harrison Ford tearfully thanks wife Calista Flockhart

The Star Wars star and Flockhart, 59, have been married since 2010 and share son Liam Flockhart, who was adopted by the actress as a baby in 2001 and in turn adopted by Ford when they tied the knot.

"I'm in love," the actor confessed to HELLO! in 2003, quite early into their relationship, which began when they met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards.

"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

© Getty Images Harrison couldn't help gushing over his wife of 13 years

Ford was first married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, with whom he welcomed two sons. He then married screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983 and they welcomed two children before their separation in 2000 and divorce in 2004.

On an appearance on (the formerly known as) Live with Kelly and Ryan back in April, host Kelly Ripa asked him whether he'd be interested in working with his wife on future projects.

"Do you ever think about working together?" Kelly asked the screen legend, who responded with a short: "Yeah."

© Getty Images The actor was honored with the Career Achievement Award for his decades of iconic work

When she followed up with: "And will you work together?" he repeated the same answer, and as the studio audience whooped, the hosts pressed for further details.

"What would you do together?" Ryan Seacrest asked, to which Ford quipped: "Make the bed, one on each side." Kelly added: "After you unmake it, I'm assuming," with the implication leading Ford to give the audience a side-eyed glance.

He launched into more detail then, saying: "We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free."

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2002 and tied the knot in 2010

Ford revealed at the time that his wife of 13 years was involved in the production of Feud: Capote vs The Swans, which is due for release on January 31 and also stars Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, and more.

Kelly suggested: "Can't you just jump on board that project? I mean, listen, let me tell you something, you're Harrison Ford, you can do whatever you want."

© Getty Images They also share a son, Liam Flockhart, now 22

The actor balances his life on the road or set with living on his 800-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming with Flockhart and added more about their life at home instead.

"We spent most of the pandemic there," the Blade Runner star said of his life in Wyoming. "But I like coming into work, there's nothing for me to do there in the winter, except read."

