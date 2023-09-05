Holly Willoughby reveals son Harry's tough decision about future

Holly Willoughby has revealed it's a big school year for her son Harry. In her latest newsletter for Wylde Moon, the This Morning host explained how her eldest child is now preparing for GCSE's as he moves into Year 10 at school.

Reflecting on her own back-to-school memories, Holly shared this week: "Just like that the first full week of September has begun, and whilst it's been years since I went back to school, I'm reliving it through my children.

© Instagram Holly shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

"Harry begins the first year of his GCSEs this year and I sense that he feels like school has just got serious. When we were discussing his options, a big deciding factor was to select subjects he naturally has a keen interest in and enjoys."

Holly, who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin, went on to admit with school now open, she is now looking forward to fronting This Morning again after an extended summer break.

"Even as adults, life is easier when you focus on the joy that's there for the taking," she added. "Having been lucky enough to have this summer break to focus on the children, it's now lovely to be back on the sofa and there was certainly joy in abundance with Alison Hammond today!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals son's cute name for his grandma

"This wonderful lady has been nominated in the Best Presenter category at tomorrow night's NTA's and there is still time to vote for her. So, you've ever been filled with joy by The Hammond… and let's be honest, who hasn't?!"

The comments come shortly after Holly opened up about relishing her summer with her family and how she realised her son Harry will soon want more independence as he grows older.

Sharing her musings for her lifestyle brand, she wrote: "Last week we chatted about nostalgia and I loved reading about all your childhood memories. It’s amazing how, in some way or another, we all have such similar memories that stay with us into adulthood.

"This week, as I sit here with my family feeling incredibly blessed to have this time together, it’s really got me thinking about how many of these family holidays are left.

"My eldest son, Harry, is 14 this year, and I’m sure it won’t be long before he’ll start wanting some more independence and to go on holiday with his friends instead of his mum and dad!"

She added: "The days where my kids need me around the clock are long gone and whilst it’s a sad way of looking at things, recognising how truly precious and short this time is, has actually helped me to remain totally present."