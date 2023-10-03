Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin look so loved-up as they share rare photo together

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin had reason to celebrate on Tuesday as the pair marked Dan's birthday, and the This Morning presenter shared the sweetest photo of the duo.

In the loved-up snap, the couple were at the Lucca Summer Festival, which takes place in Italy, and Holly lovingly planted a kiss on the side of her beloved's cheek. Dan looked to be swept away by the gesture of affection from his wife, who looked absolutely dazzling in a slinky sleeveless top with a floral design.

Holly also rocked a brown mini skirt and straw sunhat to keep the summer rays off of herself. Dan, meanwhile, struck a casual figure in his grey shirt and wristwatch as he held onto a glass of beer.

In a gushing caption, Holly said: "Happy birthday to my love," alongside a heart emoji, as fans quickly reacted to the romantic moment.

One wrote: "Awww this photo. Happy Birthday Dan," while a second added: "Ahhh happy bday," and a third shared: "Lucca is just beautiful! You lucky things!"

A fourth posted: "Happy Birthday Dan Young Man," and another said how "lucky" the birthday boy was to have someone like Holly in his life.

The photo had a special meaning for the couple as it was taken during their wedding anniversary as they headed out to watch Blur perform. Lucca also holds a special place in their hearts, with the region being where Dan's late mother, Sandra, was born.

Dan's birthday comes shortly after their son, Chester, marked his ninth birthday, and the doting mum revealed how the family celebrated. The mum-of-three shared that they had been treated to a glittering night in London's West End to watch Mrs Doubtfire.

On Instagram, she penned: "I took Chester and the kids to see @doubtfireuk at the weekend for Chester's 9th birthday (yes 9 already!) wow wow wow… so fantastic, so funny… laughed all the way through… brilliant cast! Some people are so incredibly talented…"

"Happy birthday to you, Chester! I hope you enjoyed your lovely time at the musical with Mummy and family," penned a fan, as another sweetly shared: "Time flies! Nine already! Happy birthday Chester."

The family enjoyed a break over the summer

However, it hasn't been the easiest time for the popular presenter, as she confirmed in an update that her uncle had passed away. "It's been a weekend of very different emotions for us as a family, as whilst we celebrated Chester's 9th birthday, we also had to say a heartbreaking goodbye to my Uncle Ray," she said.

"Every one of my thoughts are with my mum, cousins and everyone who's feeling his loss right now. It's another poignant reminder of how precious life is and to make sure I hold my loved ones close."