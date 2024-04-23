Rebel Wilson shares audacious encounter involving a member of the royal family in wild new claims

In a revelation that sounds like it could come straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, Rebel Wilson shares an audacious encounter from her past involving a member of the British Royal Family in her tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising.

The Australian actress, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, recounts a particularly wild party thrown by a US tech billionaire that she attended in 2014, which was nothing short of medieval-themed mayhem.

Rebel describes how she received a "last-minute invite" from a minor British royal, cryptically described as being "fifteenth or twentieth in line to the throne."

The invite, which was extended under the guise of needing "more girls" for the party, promised a night of extravagant festivities but ended up offering much more than Rebel bargained for.

The event itself was held at a sprawling ranch outside Los Angeles, transforming into a scene straight out of a fairy tale—or perhaps a Game of Thrones episode—with acrobats and a firepit setting the scene.

Rebel, embracing the theme, attended in what she described as a "buxom damsel outfit," complete with a cone hat that highlighted her "child-bearing hips."

As the night unfolded, Rebel witnessed an array of outlandish sights from jousting on horseback to a pool filled with mermaid-costumed swimmers.

The lavishness of the party extended to assigned overnight accommodations for guests due to the estate's massive size and remote location.

However, the evening took a turn when Rebel encountered the unnamed tech billionaire, who dismissed her attempts at conversation.

The atmosphere of uninhibited excess culminated in a shocking offer when a man appeared carrying a tray of what initially seemed like sweets, but were in fact MDMA pills—intended for an orgy that was customary at such gatherings.

Rebel's surprise grew as she realized the earlier comments about needing more girls had a much more salacious implication than she had anticipated.

She humorously recalls her reaction to the ordeal, "Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense."

Determined to maintain her principles, Rebel decided to make a swift exit, recounting, "Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can," she wrote.

Adding to the intrigue, Rebel also mentions an unrelated proposition around the same time from a Jordanian prince, who allegedly offered her $2 million for a weekend that would include expected sexual favors—another indecent proposal that she declined after consulting within the industry.

Rebel Rising not only peeks into the wilder aspects of celebrity life but also casts a light on the darker corners of high society and the entertainment industry.

As Rebel gears up for her promotional book tour in the UK, the memoir is already stirring controversy and discussion, promising to be as bold and unapologetic as its author.

