Carrie Johnson shares heartwarming photo of son Wilf inside £3.8 million family home

Carrie Johnson's son Wilf is changing so much and on Tuesday, the mother-of-three shared an adorable photo of her three-year-old son in their beautiful family home, Brightwell Manor.

The candid snap was taken in front of a huge window, that looks out onto their almost five-acre family garden. In the sweet photo, Wilf was riding a large rocking horse whilst admiring the country view.

Carrie revealed there is a sentimal meaning behind the rocking horse

Doting mother Carrie revealed there was a sentimental meaning behind the horse which she explained in the caption.

She penned: "The kindest people got in touch with me asking if my children wanted their old rocking horse as their kids had outgrown it. He's called Oscar and Wilf rides on him every day without fail. I'm equally delighted as I always wanted one as a child."

© Instagram The family home features a sprawling almost-five acre garden

Wilf looked adorable in a cosy red knitted jumper and a pair of grey shorts adorned with dinosaurs. As he turned his head away from the camera one thing that couldn't go unnoticed was his vibrant blonde locks that are just like his father, Boris Johnson's.

The incredible family home could be from a fairytale, and whilst Carrie is yet to give her 90,1000 followers a full tour of her abode, the glimpses she has shown get more impressive every time.

Wilfred and Romy are often captured visiting the family duck pond

The property boasts nine bedrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces inside. As for the outside, the family garden is equally as impressive featuring a tennis court, two stables, a guest cottage on site and a fairytale moat. Carrie also grows her own fruit and vegetables on the property such as rhubarb.

With outdoor amenities such as these, it comes as no surprise that Wilf and his two-year-old sister Romy are frequently captured enjoying the outdoors together particularly visiting their family duck pond.

The sibling-duo also have a younger brother, baby Frankie, who was welcomed in July last year.