Dylan Dreyer's eagle-eyed fans wonder the same thing in family photo

Dylan Dreyer has been enjoying some quality time with her family at home in New York City over spring break. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Today star shared an adorable photo from her mother-and-son date with her eldest tot Calvin – and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a change in the little boy.

Sharing a photo of the seven-year-old, who was beaming at the camera, Dylan revealed that the duo had enjoyed some time at an indoor golf experience. "Spring break in NYC means a little extra @fiveirongolf time #gocalgo," she penned.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with some wondering whether Cal had lost his first tooth. One person penned: "Especially love the missing tooth," while another added: "I just seen it looks like Calvin lost his first tooth."

Others couldn't help but remark on how much the little one has grown, with one fan penning: "I love his smile, Dylan. He is growing up so quickly! It seemed to happen overnight," while another wrote: "Cal is growing up so fast and such a handsome young man!! Love seeing him and his brothers."

Dylan has clearly been loving spending time with her loved ones over spring break. On Friday, the 42-year-old shared some shots from her date night with her husband, Brian Fichera. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Becco before catching a showing of Back to the Future on Broadway.

In the caption, Dylan detailed their date. "Ok…if you're visiting NYC and want a guaranteed great night out, go to @becconyc for dinner then @bttfbway on Broadway! We did!! #backtothefuture," wrote the TV star.

Dylan and Brian have been married for over a decade. The couple started off as friends while working the morning shift at NBC's Boston affiliate station, WHDH. Things soon turned romantic and they went on to tie the knot in 2014 before welcoming three sons: Calvin, Oliver, four, and Russell, two.

Dylan is a doting mom to her three boys and she made clear that family is important to her when she stepped down from her role on Today's weekend show to spend more time with them. "These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can," she said back in January 2022. "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.

"It's all about family time. This job can get crazy especially when we're traveling and we're busy, but it's so important to make time for family, too," she added.

Opening up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO! last year, Dylan revealed she has no plans to welcome more children. "I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle. "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom," she added.