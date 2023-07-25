Dylan Dreyer shares update on unlucky travel situation in live Today segment from Italy vacation

Dylan Dreyer's family vacation didn't get off to the best start when their luggage was sent to Amsterdam instead of Italy at the weekend, and on Tuesday's edition of The Today Show, the meteorologist gave an update during a live segment from the European city.

The 41-year-old is currently in Catania, Italy with her husband Brian, their three sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one, and a group of friends, but took some time out of her vacation to chat with her fellow Today co-stars, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Vicky Nguyen.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares update on luggage mishap in live segment from Italy vacation

When asked for an update on her luggage mishap, Dylan revealed that she still hasn't been able to get hold of her suitcase. "So we're traveling with 16 people, we've lost three pieces of luggage," she explained. "Last night, my boys got their luggage and Brian got his. I still don't have any luggage."

© NBC Dylan gave an update on her luggage mishap while on vacation in Italy

Dylan is clearly very resourceful and trying to make the best out of the situation. "The hotel was nice enough to give us nightgowns so I took my bathrobe, tied it around my waist and made myself a dress," she said, adding: "I've been wearing the same pants since Friday. I've been washing them in the sink and hanging them outside!"

She went on to say that while she was informed that her luggage had arrived at the airport on Tuesday, when she got there, her suitcase was nowhere to be seen. "There's 16 of us, we're laughing at it at this point," she said.

Dylan and her family's luggage was lost on their way to Italy

Dylan's luggage mishap isn't the only problem the star has had to face while away in Italy as the country is currently being hit by extreme temperatures and wildfires. Sharing her experience of the heat, Dylan said: "I can't even explain to you guys how hot it is. You know when you open a hot oven and you get a hot blast in the face, that's what it feels like outside."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer wows in sheer dress in gorgeous new beach photo

MORE: Dylan Dreyer causes a fan frenzy as she's caught off guard in new photo

She continued: "We were supposed to go on a tour to a town to called Syracuse in Sicily, which got to 114 degrees yesterday and is the hottest temperature ever in Europe and we happen to be here. We're not going to do that tour today because it's too hot for the kids."

Dylan is married to cameraman Brian Fichera

Dylan first opened up about her luggage trouble in a post to Instagram over the weekend. Sharing a snap of her family-of-five sitting on the window ledge at an airport, she wrote in the caption: "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We’re not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"

Fans were quick to send their support, with one person writing: "I love that you're still all smiling!" while another shared a suggestion: "Try and find a second-hand clothing store over there just to get you by until luggage is returned."