Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge reveal rarely-seen room at epic home – fans react

Angel and Dick Strawbridge are taking a trip down memory lane! Throwing it back to season one of Escape to the Chateau, the TV stars shared a photo of the "Wallpaper Museum", at their home – the Château de La Motte Husson in France.

Giving fans a glimpse of the rarely-seen room on Instagram, the Strawbridges waxed nostalgic in their caption, writing: "The original Wallpaper Museum. During series one, Angel's trip to the attic with baby Dorothy led to an amazing discovery!

"Hidden away for decades, a collection of wallpaper off cuts, originally used at the Chateau, caught her eye and sparked her imagination! How could she reuse and recycle the beautiful, delicate designs, and bring some of the Chateau's magic back to life…? The rest as they say is history."

Sparking a major reaction from their followers, Escape to the Chateau fans flocked to the comments, remembering the impressive transformation shown in season one. "I loved watching you create this project, especially down the stairs. Such a find, all that old wallpaper," wrote one.

"What she created with her wallpaper vision still amazes me! I know that was no easy application. Such a talented and sweet family!" replied another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "This project was absolutely one of my favorites! So, so creative! You saved vintage wallpaper and decorated a room at the same time AND inspired a line of textiles. Well done, Angel!"

The couple bought the chateau for £280,000 in 2015

Angel and Dick, who bought the chateau for £280,000 in 2015, starred on Escape to the Chateau from 2016 to 2022. The couple continues to live at the 19th-century property with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Back in December, Angel and Dick made a joint appearance on Lorraine, where they revealed what it was like shooting the final episode of Escape to the Chateau. "We literally finished filming a week ago and it was really emotional. My mum kept crying all the time and it was really happy emotion," said April.

"Arthur was sobbing. It was really beautiful, there's not many times where you get all your family and friends together. When it's a happy moment like that, boy it was a party." Dick added: "Joyful is the word [to describe it]."

Following the end of Escape to the Chateau, the Strawbridges have continued with renovations on their home, and they've also released several books. In fact, the Strawbridges are currently preparing for another book tour for their latest edition, Forever Home, which is taking place in the UK.

The family will be hosting two "exclusive and intimate evenings" at The Bristol Hippodrome on 22 October and The London Barbican on 23 October. The show is described as "highly entertaining" and features "fun, games and the chance to pose your own questions".