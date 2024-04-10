Jason Kelce called Taylor Swift's 'brother-in-law' during surprise public appearance

Jason Kelce has been living his best life since he announced his retirement from the NFL, after 13 years at the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet even as he enters the world of wrestling, people can't help but connect him with his brother Travis Kelce's famous girlfriend - Taylor Swift.

The former Eagles center, 36, made a cameo during Wrestlemania XL, when two masked luchadores gatecrashed Rey Mysterio's match against his son Dominik Mysterio. Wearing Philadelphia Eagles masks, it was soon revealed that Jason and former teammate Lane Johnson were tagging in.

Jason Kelce on Wrestlemania 40

"Welcome to Wrestlemania, Philadelphia Eagles", announcer Pat McAfee said, while his fellow broadcaster joked: "Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?"

They added: "I'm a Steelers fan, Pat."

The announcer then started loudly singing Taylor's hit single, "22", before adding: "Is that who you are talking about? 'Cardigan?' That’s fair. [He has] the No. 1 podcast."

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour

While Jason didn't respond to the commentators' jokes, he did say that he'd enjoyed appearing on the show: "We grew up watching Rey, just such huge fans, and we couldn't let Dom get the better of Dad quite yet."

Jason may not be Taylor's brother-in-law yet, fans have speculated whether wedding bells might be in the singer's future as she gets closer to Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis.

Taylor and Travis kiss as the Kansas City Chiefs win

The couple have been connected since she started attending his games in September 2023, after the football star decided to publicly shoot his shot in July that year.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his brother on their New Heights podcast in July, following the star's performance at the Arrowhead stadium. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

He revealed he had planned to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it. Not long after, on Pat McAfee's show, the Chiefs star said: "I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.' We’ll see what happens in the near future."

Ever since, the couple have had a high profile relationship - and they've met each other's families.

Jason's wife Kylie recently revealed on TODAY that the family are over the moon for their Uncle Trav.

"Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing."