Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy diet must-haves following health scare

Fans of The Kardashians will know that good food makes up a significant part of their ultra-glamorous filming days. With the eyes of the world looking on Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy it is usually her stunning bump photos which cause a stir amongst her 224 million Instagram followers, and yet, it is the latest addition to her pregnancy diet which has turned our heads.

The reality star, 44, who is expecting her first baby with new husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, just took to Instagram to share a link to her lifestyle brand Poosh's blog where she has shared the three salad recipes that have kept her going through pregnancy.

"Kourt’s lunches always take the cake," the blog said. "These aren’t your to-go, plastic-container-shaking, pick-out-the-croutons salads either. These are easy, vibrant, plated, nutrient-dense masterpieces that have us going, 'Damn, I really want a salad now.'"

The first salad in Kourtney's recipe book has been dubbed the 'Power Greens and Nut Meat salad' which is vegan, gluten-free and only takes ten minutes to prepare. The salad is full of goodness including spinach, which has protective antioxidant properties and is a great source of fibre, and ribboned beetroot which not only adds a stunning splash of colour to the salad but has inflammatory properties.

The nut meat element is a blend of walnuts, toasted sesame seeds, garlic and a selection of seeds - a perfect vegetarian substitute for grilled chicken or tuna that is often added to salads.

The mother-of-three has dubbed her second favourite salad the 'Antioxidant Powerhouse with Blueberries and Goat Cheese'. The highlights of this uber-healthy dish beyond the kick of flavour from the goat cheese, are the pomegranate arils which are known to lower blood pressure, and blueberries which are rich in Vitamin K for a healthy heart.

Last but not least is Kourtney's 'Arangula and Roasted Vegetable' salad which is perfect for sharing. This salad is best kept for when you have a little more time as it takes an hour and five minutes to prepare but it will be worth the wait as a dish which will definitely fill a hole. The salad includes butternut squash which is high in potassium to keep blood pressure in check, asparagus for gut health and cauliflower florets – a natural detox booster.

Kourtney, who has long been the picture of health, has been open about her diet pre-pregnancy. She previously shared her vegan daily diet admitting the journey to going vegan was an upward climb initially. Her blog said: "Kourt admits when she first started, she couldn’t resist and had a baked crab handroll while at dinner during the first few weeks. It’s all about balance and finding how and when you’re comfortable with incorporating the changes into your lifestyle."

The post on Poosh revealed she eats gluten-free and vegan cinnamon toast for breakfast on days she's not opting for a banana smoothie or PB & J blueberry bagel.

The star's midday snacks include her signature, if not slightly odd, choices of pickles and tangerines before a salad lunch and plant-based tacos for dinner. Eating out is also a key part of Kourtney's life with the Vegan sushi night at Nobu being a firm favourite.

A weekly tea rotation has also been a staple pregnancy routine for the Lemme brand owner. A post on Poosh revealed she has been advised by her nutritionist Leona West Fox to drink four herbal teas a week – nettle, rooibos, peppermint, and saffron. The nettle leaf tea offers vitamins C, K, and the B group.

Rooibos tea is naturally caffeine-free and works to protect mother and baby from oxidative stress and reduces heartburn – a common pregnancy symptom. Peppermint tea is a firm favourite A-listers routines for its soothing properties and, of course, saffron tea helps to aid digestion and support overall health through pregnancy.

Gaining access to the behind-the-scenes of Kourtney's pregnancy is something which draws fans to the famous family's hit Disney+ show, but her pregnancy lunch-time diet is a new glimpse into Kourtney's life out of the limelight which we can all take into our own routines, even when not expecting!