Katy Perry reveals how she and Orlando Bloom spent latest anniversary apart

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating their love in the most bittersweet way – by being away from each other as work commitments take over.

Katy, 39, took to social media to share a couple glimpses of herself gushing over her fiancé Orlando's look from the 81st Golden Globes, where he was a presenter.

Unfortunately, the pop star was unable to attend alongside the actor, 46, who presented the trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology with last year's winner, Amanda Seyfried.

© Instagram Katy and Orlando celebrated their eight-year anniversary apart this year

In one photo, Katy shared a glimpse from a FaceTime conversation with her longtime partner as he headed to the show, gushing: "Guess my face says it all," as she captured her expression of loving awe.

The "Swish Swish" singer then added another snap of her hubby behind-the-scenes, looking as dapper as ever, revealing that they were celebrating their eight-year relationship anniversary while he was at the Globes.

"Happy 8 year anniversary doe. Guess the spell worked," she quipped with a selfie of Orlando sipping on a drink at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

© Getty Images The actor was a presenter at the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday night

Ardent fans of the pair will remember that it was at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016 that the pair were first spotted together, engaged in deep conversation and eventually entertaining attendees with a dance off.

In 2019, she told Jimmy Kimmel about their first meeting: "We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table."

"He took it, and I was like, 'Wait! Who – oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it!' And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?' He's like, 'I like you.'"

© Getty Images The couple first met at a Golden Globes after party in January 2016

They briefly split up a year later in 2017, with the difficult period marked by Katy extensively through her music, coming through in the introspective and somewhat melancholy vibe of the promotional cycle for her 2017 album Witness.

However, the couple remained close friends despite the split, with Katy writing on Twitter at the time that no one was to "blame" for the separation, adding: "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? You can still be friends & love your former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

© Getty Images The pair have been engaged for nearly five years and are the proud parents of three-year-old Daisy

In early 2018, they rekindled their romance, and it was even stronger than before, culminating in their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In March 2020, Katy announced through her "Never Worn White" music video that she and the Elizabethtown actor were expecting their first child together, welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom that August, who is now three and the spitting image of her famous mom.

The couple remain just as romantic as ever, never shying away from PDA when at events together, with Katy frequently referring to Orlando as her "husband" on American Idol, fueling rumors that they secretly tied the knot and often FaceTiming him with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

