What business does Strictly star Sara Davies own and how did she get rich? The Dragons' Den investor's incredible career revealed

Sara Davies is best known for being one of the stars of investing programme Dragons' Den, but more recently, she has been wowing audiences with her dancefloor moves in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

But, have you ever wondered how Sara made her millions and became an investor? Find out how she made her millions here...

Business - and crafting - has always run in the 37-year-old's blood, and she spent her teenage years working in her parents' decorating shop. At the age of 21, she founded her own company, Crafter's Companion, from her university bedroom.

Spotting a gap in the market for an envelope-making tool for card makers, Sara decided to invent one herself! It became an instant hit with the crafting crowd, and with the help of her husband Simon, she grew the business from a kitchen table startup to a £34million business that now sells thousands of crafting must-haves all over the world.

Sara launched her first business at the age of 21 from her university bedroom

Over the last 15 years, the business has boomed; Crafter's Companion now has over 200 employees across the UK and US and Sara was even awarded an MBE for services to the economy in the Queen's 2016 Birthday Honours list.

In 2019, she caught the eye of BBC bosses and joined the likes of Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Tej Lalvani and Touker Suleyman on Dragons' Den. She is the programme's youngest ever female investor and has made over £1.1million of investments on the show over the last two years.

Speaking about her journey from the Den to the Strictly ballroom, she told the BBC: "It's been a dream I've had my whole life. When I got on the panel of Dragon's Den, alongside Deborah Meaden, she would talk about it all the time and people would say to me 'you might be asked to go on Strictly next!', and now here we are!"

