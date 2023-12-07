Taylor Swift reveals how close friend Emma Stone played a key role in Eras Tour amid public show of support

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the highest grossing stage tour in history by a female artist, and she might have Emma Stone to thank for one of its key successes!

The 33-year-old pop star and musical phenomenon spoke with Time Magazine after being named their Person of the Year for her absolutely mammoth 2023, spanning Eras, the increasing coverage of her relationships, and her return to the spotlight.

Taylor opened up in the interview about her intense workout plan to prepare for the romp around the world, which is only halfway done and will return once again in February 2024.

© Getty Images Taylor revealed how Emma played a part in the Eras Tour success

She credited a lot of her fitness goals to not only the gym plan she'd developed, but also the constant push she received from official tour choreographer Mandy Moore.

However, the interview revealed that it was actually Emma who'd introduced her close friend to Mandy, who has also choreographed in the past for Dancing with the Stars. Emma and Mandy worked together in 2016's La La Land, which netted the actress her first Oscar (although stay tuned for 2024…).

Taylor detailed that she wanted to be in top shape for the expansive tour, which resulted in her kicking off her training sessions six months before the very first show.

© Sky Taylor worked with Mandy Moore, who choreographed Emma in 2016's "La La Land"

"Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," she said. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs." Her gym had created a program based on a combination of strength, conditioning, and weights.

"Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones," she added. "I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought."

© Getty Images Taylor showed up in NYC for the premiere of "Poor Things" to support her friend

Emma and Taylor have been friends for over a decade, having first met when they were both teenagers, and Taylor even showed up in support of her friend for the New York City premiere of Poor Things on Wednesday, which is already receiving incredible Oscar buzz.

In fact, in an interview with Vanity Fair this June, the 35-year-old Oscar winner revealed that she was actually present for opening night of Eras, thanks to tickets courtesy of Taylor.

"The concert was pretty amazing," she gushed. "I was lucky 'cause we've been friends for a really long time. I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get."

She continued to praise the "Blank Space" singer for her performance chops, adding: "She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience – I've never seen anything like it."

© Getty Images "I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get."

However, when she was asked whether she ever wanted to perform alongside Taylor, as a fellow theater student herself, Emma quickly shut that idea down. "Oh, God, hell no! I can't sing for a massive stadium. Let's not even go down that road. She has insane talent – I could never do what she does."

