Amy Robach celebrates as daughter Annalise reaches major milestone

Amy Robach's daughter, Annalise, has reached a significant milestone, and the proud mom couldn't be happier!

On Wednesday, May 22, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor, 51, shared a heartwarming series of photos on her Instagram as Annalise, 18, prepared to attend her senior prom.

In the photos, Annalise looks radiant in a long black dress, holding a bouquet of pink flowers, while Amy stands by her side in a chic black skirt and black tank top.

"Senior prom 2024," Amy captioned the beautiful snapshots, capturing the essence of this special moment.

© Instagram Amy proudly poses with her daughter Annalis

Amy is a devoted mother to daughters Annalise and Ava, 21, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. The couple divorced in 2009, but their daughters remain the center of Amy's world.

Despite Annalise and Ava's preference for staying out of the social media spotlight, they did share a touching tribute to their mother on Mother's Day in May 2023.

© Instagram Amy's daughter Annalise celebrates major milestone

Both daughters celebrated Amy with heartfelt posts on their Instagram Stories. Annalise posted a sweet selfie with her mom, captioning it, "All the love mama," while Ava shared a nostalgic throwback photo of the three of them together, writing, "Mom's day."

Amy has always been open about the challenges and joys of motherhood. In the first episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J., Amy and her former GMA3 co-anchor and boyfriend T.J. Holmes discussed the complexities of their relationship going public and the impact it had on their families.

© Unknown Sara Haines pictured with Amy Robach's daughters

"I'm still saying I’m sorry," Amy admitted, reflecting on the difficult conversations she had with her daughters.

"It's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything."

Amy Robach with her daughters and friend

She continued, "When I'm with my children, with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken.

“I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family and they're so young. They don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it in perspective."

Acknowledging the ongoing struggle, Amy added, "It’s been a hard, hard journey that will continue. We’re all in therapy."