This Morning's Josie Gibson shares health update after 'severe' illness and hospitalisation

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has shared a health update with her followers after suffering a "severe" bouts of illness over the past few months.

The ITV presenter, who appears on the popular morning TV programme regularly among fellow hosts such as Craig Doyle and Dermot O'Leary, took to her Instagram recently to announce that she had undergone a procedure to remove her tonsils following a stint in hospital.

Josie, 39, said candidly on social media: "Every time I get run down, I end up with tonsillitis. I ended up in hospital in December, and over the years, my right tonsil has been getting bigger... well no more my friends... bye-bye tonsil."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Josie Gibson presents This Morning

The mother-of-one then gave an insight into the procedure she had undergone: "This is Mike Dilkes who uses laser technology to remove tonsils instead of going for full-blown tonsillectomy which I haven't got space in the diary to recover from," she said, adding: "I'm sharing this because I've been looking into this for years.

"The procedure took 10 minutes, and I can't believe this is my pulverised tonsil using laser technology. No bleeding, and I can go back to work tomorrow."

Josie's update on her health came after she admitted on Loose Women that her tonsillitis had progressed after her stint in the Australian jungle while filming I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! at the end of 2023.

The This Morning star told the panel of presenters that she had rushed herself to A&E after struggling to breath. "I was on the plane home [from Australia] and I just began to feel really unwell, I was shivering and when I got back I had severe tonsillitis."

Josie added: "I couldn't breathe so I got taken to hospital on Friday and they put me on a drip and gave me loads of steroids to bring the swelling down so I could breathe again."

© Joel Anderson Josie Gibson on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Josie then voiced her thanks for the NHS medical staff who looked after her at the RUH hospital in Bath.

Despite Josie suffering from illness after her stint in the jungle, it seems the TV star thoroughly enjoyed her experience. Josie ended up coming in fourth place behind Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage and the series winner, Sam Thompson.

Before joining I'm a Celebrity, Josie sat down for an interview with HELLO! and revealed that it was former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby who had convinced her to join the line-up.

"Holly said to me: 'Honestly, it's so beautiful there, Josie – you won't get over how beautiful it is.'" Josie added: "She said that when she got there, she got a bit emotional because it was just stunning. She will be rooting for me."