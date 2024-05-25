Hayley Palmer announces shock split from The Chase star Mark Labbett

The Chase star Mark Labbett, 58, and Sky entertainment presenter Hayley Palmer, 42, have split up, with Hayley announcing the news on Saturday 25 May.

In a statement via Instagram stories, the presenter said: "It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways. We had the best year together, and I truly wish him all the very best for the future. Off I go to listen to Taylor Swift."

Hayley included the heartbreak emoji at the end of her sad message.

The couple hinted at difficulties when they made an appearance on Loose Women for their one-year anniversary. Mark said: "The difficult thing is, we live quite a bit apart. Obviously I live up in Sheffield, Rotherham, she's a Chelsea girl.

"We tend to look at our diaries and when we can sync up together and so the good news is we see each other every few weeks but we make the most of it when we're together so you get the best of both worlds."

The distance may have proved too much for the couple as they found themselves unable to make the relationship work.

Heartbreakingly, Hayley had just posted a photograph of the couple together as they celebrated their one-year anniversary. They posed on Southsea beach, the same location where they first confessed their feelings for each other.

Mark told The Sun: “We found a bench in a peaceful spot by the beach and spent hours talking and getting to know each other, so we’ve decided to go back to celebrate our anniversary.

“As luck would have it, there’s a rather nice Beefeater near to where her parents live. They already know Hayley’s order — nachos and chips.”

Mark was previously in a relationship with his ex-wife of seven years, Katie, with whom he shares a son Lawrence before the couple split in 2020 amid the pandemic. He began dating Hayley three years later.