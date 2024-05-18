Emily Andre shares adorable video of baby girl Arabella Rose from lavish family home

Emily Andre welcomed her baby girl Arabella Rose just weeks ago and on Saturday shared an adorable new video of her precious bundle.

Taking to her Instagram account, the junior doctor, 34, cradled her daughter before putting her in her pram. The pair were out in the sunshine on the drive of their lavish Surrey mansion.

Emily was simply glowing in the adorable clip wearing a pinstriped jumpsuit featuring elegant ties on the torso section. Captioning the video, she penned. "This week is Mental Health Awareness Week, with a theme of #momentsformovement.

"Regular physical activity is so important to maintain our mental health, along with all the physical benefits. Exercise releases endorphins, helping us to feel good about ourselves, sleep better and improving self esteem.

Talking about how she's been exercising since giving birth, she continued: "For me, going for a walk every day after giving birth has been so important for my well-being. Especially not being able to drive during my recovery, getting myself out of the house by going for a walk has made such a difference. In the early days I only managed a few minutes walking very slowly, and I felt so proud of myself!

"Mental health awareness week is a great reminder to try and fit some physical activity into your day, whatever you can manage, and help protect your mental health."

Emily also shared Amelia and Theo with Peter

Emily welcomed her daughter on 2 April. Proud dad Peter Andre posted two adorable photos of his youngest being cuddled by both him and Emily in respective photos, announcing their little girl's arrival into the world.

"Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy," penned the doting dad.

Peter shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price

Adding: " Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier."

Peter went on to thank NHS staff for their help, whilst also revealing that the newborn had been spoilt with cuddles from her siblings, Princess, 16, Junior, 18, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

