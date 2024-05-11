Peter Andre is the ultimate hands-on dad as he builds beautiful pram for newborn daughter Arabella Rose in candid video

Peter Andre welcomed his new bundle of joy, Arabella Rose, nearly six weeks ago and on Friday he showed what a hands-on dad he really is.

The former pop star, 51, filmed himself as he unpacked and put together a beautiful pram he and his wife, Emily Andre, were sent for their newborn. See the full video below.

Peter Andre puts together beautiful pram for daughter Arabella Rose

The clip was filmed inside the Andre family's stunning Surrey mansion, with Peter capturing a glimpse of the hardwood doors, taupe walls, and plush cream carpet.

Since announcing Arabella's arrival on 3 April, both Peter and Emily have shared adorable insights into life with their new baby girl. In the latest update, Peter had just dropped his children, Amelia and Theo at school, before coining his baby girl: "A true Aussie" as according to the doting dad, her naps are "on Aussie time."

Peter and Arabella both looked exceptionally content in the clip, with Peter carrying his daughter on his chest.

"She is a true Aussie. She has to be," he hilariously captioned the video alongside a love heart emoji and a smiley face emoji.

Peter and Emily revealed Arabella's beautiful name just over a week ago as well a beautiful photo of the newborn. In the image, Arabella was facing away from the camera whilst draped with a white baby blanket.

Written in the caption were the words: "I think you’ve chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official.

© Instagram The couple already share children Amelia and Theo

"Arabella Rose Andréa I LOVE it. and I love her.. and you of course:) Apparently in Greek it’s Ἄρβηλα”.

As well as Arabella, Amelia and Theo, Peter has two elder children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Instagram Peter shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price

The dad-of-five praised the sibling duo after they drove down to Somerset to be there for the arrival of their baby sister before jetting off overseas to be with their grandmother in Australia who was unwell in hospital.

"Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon," Peter penned alongside a touching video of Princess and Junior cuddling their grandmother.