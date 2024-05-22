Jennifer Lopez makes cryptic comment about trust amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez radiated positivity on Monday evening at the Los Angeles premiere of her new sci-fi thriller, Atlas. The 54-year-old actress, looking every bit the Hollywood star, shared her thoughts on the red carpet and commented on ' family trust' amid growing divorce rumors.

"The one thing you can always trust in is family," the Bronx-born beauty, told Entertainment tonight in spite her husband Ben Affleck not joining her.

Despite her glowing appearance and upbeat demeanor, rumors have been swirling about potential turmoil in her personal life.

On the same day, Page Six reported that Ben, 51, might be ready to call it quits on their union.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez spoke alone on the red carpet of the Atlas premiere

Ben, who reunited with Jennifer in 2021 and married her in 2022, was notably absent from her big premiere, reportedly because he was busy working on the sequel to his film The Accountant.

Contrary to the divorce rumors, People magazine maintains that the couple is committed to making their relationship work, describing their bond as a "great love story."

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held hands as they headed to Sadelle's for lunch

Other reports have surfaced in US Weekly that Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been trying to help him through their marital issues. Photos surfaced of Ben visiting her alone on May 18, without his wedding ring.

Jennifer and Ben have a blended family that they have been co-parenting with affection and dedication.

Ben shares his three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife while Jennifer shares her twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Jennifer is also frequently seen with her mother, Guadalupe, and her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda.

The couple has reportedly been house-hunting, even after purchasing a $60M mansion together last year. Recently, Ben has been staying at a home in Bel-Air, fueling speculation about their relationship status.

© Getty Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have a strong co-parenting style

Fans began to suspect something was amiss earlier this month when Jennifer and Ben had not been photographed together for nearly two months.

Their busy schedules were a plausible explanation: Ben was filming The Accountant in Los Angeles while Jennifer was co-chairing the Met Gala in New York City.

The rumor mill churned out headlines suggesting the couple was on the rocks. However, those fears were somewhat allayed when Jennifer was seen smiling at Ben during Seraphina's school play last week, though Ben seemed less enthused.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The couple was seen out together again over the weekend wearing their wedding rings, heading towards a garage near Soho House in Los Angeles.

Ben was spotted holding a cell phone with "Jennifer Affleck" on the screen; it was unclear if he was using her phone or calling her from his own, despite her being right next to him.

During this outing, they appeared more in sync, both smiling and wearing their wedding rings, suggesting that their relationship might still be solid despite the rumors.

Jennifer and Ben share a long and storied history. They first fell in love on the set of their movie Gigli and got engaged, only to split in 2004.

Ben and Jen married in 2022

They rekindled their romance in 2021, eloping in Las Vegas in July 2022 before hosting a grand ceremony in Georgia later that year.

Their love story, full of ups and downs, has been well-documented, most notably in Jennifer's movie This Is Me... Now, in which Ben appears. She also shared emotional moments in the accompanying documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

In the documentary, Ben expressed his discomfort with Jennifer sharing his old love letters, highlighting their different approaches to fame. "

Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don’t like the water,'" he admitted.