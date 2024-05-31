Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eurovision winners ABBA receive honour from royal family
Eurovision winners ABBA receive honour from Swedish royal family

It's not the first time the Swedish royal family and pop royalty ABBA have overlapped

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
The iconic Swedish pop band ABBA reunited on Friday 31 May at the Stockholm Royal Palace for a very special purpose: to collect their knighthoods.  

Agnetha Faltskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad received the royal Order of Vasa as 'Commander of the First Class', a knighthood not handed out for 50 years.  

ABBA reuinted at the Royal Palace in Stockholm© Getty

A royal occasion

ABBA reuinted at the Royal Palace in Stockholm

It's an award that was first created in 1772 by King Gustav III, and is awarded to outstanding Swedish citizens, particularly in recognition of personal efforts for Sweden. 

The group pose after winning Eurovision© Getty

A blast from the past

The group pose after winning Eurovision in Stockholm

ABBA rose to fame in 1974 when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with their song 'Waterloo'. Since then, they've sold millions of records, had two films and a musical based on their songs, as well as the popular ABBA Voyage experience in London, where 'abbatars', younger versions of the stars created by augmented reality, perform the band's greatest hits. 

A photo of the ABBA Voyage arena

Into the future

'Abbatars' perform in a purpose-built stadium in London

The quartet were nominated for the award by the public and the Swedish government for “longevity and successful engagement within the performing arts”, with King Carl XVI Gustaf approving the honours list. 

Royal appreciation© Getty

Royal appreciation

King Carl and Queen Silvia were there to celebrate the attendees personally

The King and Queen of Sweden have long been connected with the iconic pop band, and for a very romantic reason. ABBA performed the day before the couple's wedding in 1976 at a Royal Variety performance held in their honour. They sang 'Dancing Queen', in a special tribute to their country's new queen.  

The royal couple have now been married for an impressive 48 years, with three children Victoria, Carl Philip and Madeleine, and eight grandchildren. 

Who's who of the Swedish royals?

