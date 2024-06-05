Jennifer Garner gets involved in powerful Pride video focusing on family

Jennifer Garner has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and has got involved in a heartwarming new video to kick off Pride Month.

The Hollywood star features in a new public service announcement called "We Are Family," from the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The footage features the Alias star fronting a powerful narration highlighting members of the LGBTQ+ community with their families and loved ones.

The footage begins with Jennifer saying: "We are family. We are the sparkly sibling.The favorite uncle. And the godmother who spoils you".

She adds: "We are the doting parents who fought for love to win and have now seen the seeds of our love grow in ways we once could only imagine. "We have weathered many storms, and lately there's another that’s brewing. But after the rain, there can only come a rainbow. So why fall for the hate when you can fall in love?"

Jennifer concludes the video by saying again: "We are your family." After it was shared on the Los Angeles LGBT Center's official Instagram account, Jennifer was one of the first to respond with a series of love heart and pride flag emojis.

Fans were also quick to remark on the footage, with one writing: "This is beautiful," while another wrote: "I love this so much." A third added: "I am so glad to be a part of this wonderful organization!!"

This is not the first time Jennifer has shown her support for the LGBTQ+ community, especially during pride month. For several years, she has been decorating the trees in her home in Los Angeles in rainbow colors.

Back in 2020, she shared an adorable video of herself and her pet dog Birdie showcasing the trees. She said: "Birdie and I want to wish you a great weekend, and happy Pride from our Pride tree."

Jennifer also starred in a powerful film back in 2018, Love, Simon, where she plays a mom whose son comes out as gay. At the time, she opened up about the film to What's Up Hollywood, and gave an insight into her own experience with friends coming out to her, as well as the conversations she is having with her own children.

She said: "I was thinking about so many friends of mine and thinking, oh, I wish I could go back for them and say this to them. I did have a couple of friends, especially when I was younger, who came out to me and I think please let me have a moment of wisdom when I was there for that moment, I hoped that I did. But yeah, I was just so filled with love for the whole experience of it."

On her children growing up in today's generation, she added: "Our kids are growing up in such a different time where my kids are growing up saying, 'Oh, someday when I get married, I don't know if I'll marry a man or a woman.' That door is open in a way that it never has been. And they really do know, oh, this is so and so this is his husband and this is so and so and this is her wife.

"And that is completely been normalized for at least for my kids and hopefully will be for this whole next generation.

"So, I think it would be a conversation that if somebody would be part of. Hopefully me, but somebody in their lives would be a part of from a much earlier stage so that it wouldn't be as involved with like the teen angst in this time. But I certainly, my kids would know that I'd be super gung-ho."