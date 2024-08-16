Jennifer Garner follows in Jennifer Lopez's footsteps as she shares intimate glimpse into time away

Jennifer Garner has shared a stunning set of new photos taken from a very special trip far away from home.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to post several photos from her recent vacation to Japan, which she referred to as her "dream trip".

The actress posted at length detailed descriptions from each photo shared, including one of her posing in the center of Tokyo, and another of her enjoying a tasty bowl of ramen.

Jennifer likely took her three children on the trip before they head back off to school, following in ex Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez's footsteps, who recently took her twins, Max and Emme, on their own special trip to Japan to mark their 16th birthday.

Jennifer and JLo get on well, and Jennifer has even taken the singer's child Emme to Disneyland in the past, along with her second oldest child, Fin.

JLo also praised Jennifer in a past interview with Vogue magazine, saying what a great co-parent she was.

She said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

Jennifer's photos to Japan were uploaded on Ben's birthday on August 15. She was in LA for her ex-husband's big day, and was pictured leaving his house.

The pair have remained good friends since splitting up, and are often seen out and about together with their three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

There have been rumors circulating that Ben is no longer with JLo, although neither of them have publicly spoken out to either confirm or deny the reports.

Family is everything to all three of them, and JLo has a close bond with Ben and Jennifer's children. She's often pictured out and about with Violet, who was even seen wearing one of her stepmom's old red carpet dresses earlier this week.

The family will no doubt all be supporting Violet this weekend too, as she prepares to head off to college.

The teenager is reportedly attending Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, this fall, with enrolment for the prestigious college starting on August 18.

Violet flying the nest will no doubt take some time for Jennifer and Ben to adapt. While Ben isn't active on social media, Jennifer has previously admitted that she was finding it hard to register the fact her daughter would soon be leaving home.

Back in May, the Alias actress shared a number of photos of herself in tears at the thought of Violet leaving home, including one of her at her daughter's graduation ceremony.

In the caption, she wrote: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

A month later, ther mom-of-three appeared on the Today Show with her own mother, Patricia, where she spoke about family life.

Referencing her tearful Instagram post, she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

