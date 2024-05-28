Jennifer Garner shares family video following difficult time in personal life

Jennifer Garner has endured a difficult year in her personal life following the death of her beloved father, William Garner, in April.

The Hollywood star has been putting on a brave face not only for her three children, but her mom, Patricia, too.

Patricia has been spending time with her daughter in Los Angeles, and Jennifer took her on a very special trip on Memorial Day, which can be viewed in the video below.

The 13 Going on 30 star took great delight in taking her mother to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she posed in front of Jennifer's star, which she received back in August 2018.

The trip to see Jennifer's star would have no doubt been bittersweet for both the actress and her mom, as at the time of receiving it, the star was joined by her mother and her late father.

Photos from the happy occasion showed the family - also including Jennifer's children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, and her sisters - all dressed up for the event.

Jennifer announced the death of her father in an emotional Instagram post last month.

She shared a number of photos of her dad, who was 85 when he died, from over the years, along with a heartfelt tribute.

It read: "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question.)

"While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

She wrote about finding "gratitude" in the life that he'd lived, the people he'd touched, and the legacy he'd left behind. "Today is for gratitude." "We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she continued.

"For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

The Daredevil star added a message of thanks for the hospital that had cared for her father in his final days, saying: "We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope."

"Your care extended Dad's life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots – surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and – most of all – next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom."

She concluded with: "There is so much to say about my dad – my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us – but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."