Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s son Samuel is his dad's double in dapper suit as the duo deal with unexpected trouble

Ben Affleck Ben Affleck turned heads this weekend — not just because of his Hollywood status but because of an unexpected roadside incident involving his electric Ford Bronco.

The Gone Girl actor, 52, and his 12-year-old son, Samuel, were enjoying a stylish drive in Los Angeles when their Tiffany-blue vintage-inspired vehicle broke down on the side of the freeway.

The pair made an effortlessly chic duo, with Samuel dressed to impress in a sharp blue suit, white shirt, and trendy Nike sneakers — looking every bit like his father’s mini-me.

Recommended video You may also like What Jennifer Garner Has Said About Parenting Kids Violet, Fin & Samuel

Ben, meanwhile, sported a classic navy suit and brown leather shoes, topped with a tan trench coat that added a sophisticated flair to his otherwise relaxed vibe.

Despite the sudden change in plans, the father-son duo kept their cool as they waited for roadside assistance, proving they can handle even the most unplanned setbacks in style.

© X-17 Samuel is Ben's double in dapper suit

As they waited for the tow truck to arrive, the actor and his son were spotted scrolling on their phones and chatting calmly, making their way to a nearby gas station to pass the time.

Ben’s calm demeanor and Samuel’s unflustered attitude showed that even in less-than-ideal circumstances, they’re perfectly at ease in each other’s company.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The day took an unexpected turn when the high-end Bronco was seen being carefully loaded onto a flatbed tow truck, but the moment was a reminder of the close bond the two share.

Ben’s sleek choice of vehicle may have let them down this time, but Samuel’s resemblance to his dad — both in looks and mannerisms — was unmistakable, and the outing provided a rare glimpse into their father-son relationship.

This latest sighting comes amid reports that Ben has been spending more time focusing on his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51, including Samuel and his two older siblings, Violet, 18, and Fin, 15.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck co parent their kids

Since his split from Jennifer Lopez, 55, earlier this year, the actor has been prioritizing family time, whether it’s helping with school runs or fun outings like this weekend’s drive.

Just last month, Ben was seen making the rounds for Halloween shopping with Seraphina, taking a trip to a Spirit Halloween store in Los Angeles.

While it’s unclear if they picked up any spooky costumes, it’s evident that the doting dad is making every effort to be present and engaged in his children’s lives — even when faced with the day-to-day hassles of parenthood.

© Getty Images Samuel has grown up a lot since last year

Ben and his Alias star ex-wife Jennifer Garner have always maintained a strong co-parenting relationship, and the family was recently seen together at a back-to-school event, proving that their amicable bond remains intact. Despite their divorce, they’ve both put in the effort to make sure their children’s needs are at the forefront, ensuring a sense of stability and support for the siblings.

Meanwhile, Ben’s recent split from Jennifer Lopez continues to make headlines, with the two stars reportedly moving forward with their divorce despite appearing in public together a few times since the announcement. The couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance and tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in July 2022, officially called it quits this past August after just two years of marriage.

The “cordial” exes attended their children’s back-to-school night in Los Angeles just a few weeks ago, appearing civil and respectful towards each other. Jennifer Lopez has also made her first major public appearance since the split, appearing in a pre-recorded segment for the American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special.

The singer and actress looked radiant and unbothered in a pink blouse and gold earrings, speaking fondly about the legacy of the AMAs and reminiscing about watching the awards show as a young girl. “It’s pretty incredible, right?” she said in the segment. “Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl.”

It was a stark contrast to the ongoing narrative of heartbreak and divorce surrounding the Let’s Get Loud singer. Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on their second wedding anniversary, listing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting that neither party receive spousal support. The move surprised some fans, especially considering that Jennifer opted to represent herself in the legal proceedings — an unusual choice for such a high-profile celebrity.

The couple’s split had been speculated for months, with many pointing to their lack of joint appearances and busy work schedules keeping them apart for long stretches of time. By June, they were already living on opposite coasts, with Ben staying in New York City for filming and Jennifer stationed in Los Angeles. By August, Jennifer officially filed for divorce, citing a separation date of April 26, 2024.

Since then, Jennifer has focused on work and family, throwing herself into new projects and spending quality time with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.