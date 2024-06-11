Shania Twain's surprising demand on tour due to her fear — 'It's one of the most depressing things about life right now'

Shania Twain doesn't like bugs - not many people do. But her dislike of creepy crawlies is so strong that she has a surprising demand for whenever she goes on tour.

The "You're Still The One" star revealed that she keeps a bug sweeper on tour wherever she goes, as she spoke on the British food podcast, Dish from Waitrose with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, ahead of taking to the stage at Glastonbury.

© Hawk Publicity Shania joined Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast

"Yeah, I don't want to be around insects", she said. But instead of feeling disgust at bugs, she instead felt sad about the reason why she felt the need to avoid them.

"It's so sad. It's one of the most depressing things about life right now", she said.

© Getty Images Shania Twain attends the Haute Living celebration of Twain and Jonathan Schultz with Louis XIII and Telmont Champagne at Villa Azur Las Vegas on May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I love nature, I want to roll around in the leaves, I want to climb trees. I want to, you know. But I was bitten by a tick," she explained. As a result of this bite, she "got Lyme's disease", which she described as a "very destructive disease."

She explained that her experience of Lyme's disease left her afraid of catching something else from an insect as well.

The singer went on to explain that her only diva request was that she didn't want anyone to smoke around her. At the age of 58 years old, Shania's request certainly makes a difference from 50 years ago when she was singing in smoky Canadian bars.

"I started singing on live stages at eight years old", she said. "As a child, the stages that I learned on as a child were bars. You know, smoky, smelly. Those are not places where I'm like, oh, yeah, let me just go show my stuff. Yeah, get ready, here I come."

As Shania prepares for Glastonbury, she revealed in a separate interview to Nick Grimshaw that she might make a big change to one of biggest hits - "That Don't Impress Me Much" as she performs in the Legends slot.

Referring to the iconic Brad Pitt line, Nick asked Shania who she might pick in 2024 for the song. It turned out that if the singer were writing the song now, she'd likely pick Harry Styles for the role in the song.

In fact, she even tried adding it in on the spot, saying: "And it sings good too!"

"I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation," she explained. "And I see Harry Styles as that as well, can't you see that? He's rugged, but pretty, does that make sense? It's like a charm that he has."