Shania Twain laughs off blunder on stage as fans react — here's what she had to say

Over three decades into her career, Shania Twain has established a reputation for herself as not only one of the most influential country-pop artists, but also one of the most professional.

The 58-year-old Canadian musician is currently residing in Las Vegas while commandeering her latest residency Shania Twain: Come On Over — The Las Vegas Residency — All The Hits!, and it's already gotten off to an eventful start.

Kicking off last month, the latest run of shows is slated to continue till December, and it's not just eye-catching fashion Shania's been serving, but also candid moments.

One of the star's on-stage moments during a recent show caught the eye of fans, and a clip of the incident has quickly gone viral and made the rounds on the internet.

While performing her 1995 song "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" Shania also joined her background drummers for a drum solo, and performed half the song with a drumstick in her hand.

However, at one point, just before the chorus, she ended up confusing the drumstick for her microphone, and tried singing through it. As she realized her blunder, she quickly tried to pull off a switcheroo and correct herself.

Of course, as charismatic as always, Shania was left in hysterics by the incident on stage, bending over in laughter and shouting out: "Oh my god! That was hilarious!"

The singer took it in good spirits, singing out of her drumstick a couple more times for comedic effect while seamlessly carrying on the show and continuing to giggle throughout. A fan captured the moment on video and shared it on social media, and it quickly began sparking up a frenzy.

Fans found Shania's reaction to the gaff extremely charming, while many also took it, at the very least, as an indicator that she was in fact singing completely live, and composed herself rapidly enough to keep going.

© Getty Images Shania performing at the grand opening of her COME ON OVER Residency

A week after the video was first shared, the "You're Still the One" singer posted the clip on social media herself and reacted to the blunder, writing: "I'm really glad somebody captured this moment, it's made me laugh all over again."

The singer's followers reacted to her clip with comments like: "The way you flawlessly continued this is amazing and purely in the moment," and: "This video will live rent free in my head for the rest of my life, thank you for this perfect content," as well as: "Hahahah what a way to wanna be!!"

© Getty Images The singer's latest residency kicked off on May 10 and will continue till December

Shania spoke with People the day after kicking off her residency on May 10 at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood and gushed about feeling "comfortable" with the crowd. "I'm comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home."

And how did she feel about opening night? "I'm not just relieved, I'm really happy…I was really able to enjoy the adrenaline, because adrenaline can also throw you off."

© Getty Images "I'm comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home."

Shania Twain: COME ON OVER — The Las Vegas Residency — All the Hits! will play a total of 24 shows before wrapping on December 14. The show is now on break until August and will continue intermittently through the rest of the year.