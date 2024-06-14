Kourtney Kardashian reveals surprising family news with Travis Barker two years after wedding

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed some surprising family news with her husband, Travis Barker, two years after they tied the knot in three lavish ceremonies.

Speaking on the most recent episode of her Hulu series, The Kardashians, the 45-year-old stated that she has finally moved in with the Blink 182 drummer.

"Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," Kourtney revealed on the show, which was filmed shortly before they welcomed their baby, Rocky Thirteen, in November last year.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis live in Calabasas

"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We're going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."

Kourtney and Travis, who reside in Calabasas, close by to Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and siblings, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, have a blended family with both partners being parents to children from previous relationships.

Kourtney is a mother to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Travis, 48, is a dad to Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and his stepdaughter Atiana De Le Hoya, 25, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis' blended family

The children seemingly get on well, and Kourtney previously shared on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast in 2022 that they were taking time to figure out logistics.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally moved in together

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now."

"For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

Since welcoming Rocky in November 2023, Kourtney and Travis have been embracing the newborn stage and the Poosh owner has opened up frequently about her experience, particularly with fellow new moms.

Kourtney and Travis wed two years ago

The reality star admitted recently that Rocky is still sleeping in the bed with her, with Kourtney telling her fans to "Enjoy every second." She wrote: "He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world."

Kourtney has also been extremely open about her and Travis' fertility journey, revealing that she underwent a number of procedures before eventually conceiving Rocky naturally.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us."

The mother-of-four continued: "I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful."

Kourtney later added: "I want to be super clear [because] it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing. I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day".