Khloé Kardashian looks unrecognizable in then-and-now photos as results of fitness regime are revealed

Khloé Kardashian has been a style chameleon over the years, but her latest transformation had our jaws dropping. The Kardashians star is showing off her incredible abs as she models some very sexy styles from her Good American fashion label.

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian reveals her workout secret

In photos shared to the brand’s Instagram, Khloé strikes a pose in Good American jeans which are slung low on her hips, giving us a look at how toned she is these days.

The rhinestone-studded jeans are teamed with a simple but revealing crop top and quilted coat as a tanned and toned Khloé, also known by her nickname Koko, pouts into a camera.

Khloé, who also takes care of her skin with a Vitamin C serum, has a grueling workout schedule and the results are clear in the Instagram shots.

© E! Entertainment Khloé has been serious about keeping fit for year and had her own show, Revenge Body, above, from 2017 to 2019

Fans noticed, too, complimenting the reality TV star on her look. “Wow amazing, Koko,'' said one fan, and “Stunning” said another. One follower put it succinctly: “Khloe's abs aren't a want, they're a need” with a fire emoji added.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Khloe had more laid-back look back in 2013, above, when she first started on her fitness journey

It’s not the first time Khloé has demonstrated she’s the best model for her wares. The 39-year-old also slipped into pieces from her collab with Fabletics for its workout wear campaign.

In a chat with Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh, Khloé’s trainer Joel Bouraima, aka Coach Joe, revealed that the fashion mogul has a “professional gym in her home” and works out five days a week, Monday through Friday.

“Let me start by saying that no matter what time Khloé and I are working out, she’s always at the gym 30 minutes before to stretch and warm up, that way we really have a full hour of exercising together,” Coach Joe explained. “And yes, even when we start at 6 am, she’s in her gym at 5:30am stretched and ready for me.”

Both Khloe and Kim Kardashian have been looking slimmer than ever recently, leading some to speculate that they may have had a little help from the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic. While there’s zero evidence that that’s the case, Khloé and mom Kris Jenner were captured joking about the much talked about drug on The Kardashians.

In a funny moment when Khloé asks if her go-to snack satsumas are “naturally small”, Kris replies: "What, you think they're on Ozempic?"