Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner discuss controversial weight loss drug Ozempic for the first time on camera

Khloe and Kim Kardashian have both been looking slimmer than ever recently, leading many to speculate that the famous family has had a helping hand from weight loss drug Ozempic.

Neither sister has said publicly that they use the weight loss injection, which was created to help people manage type-2 diabetes, but in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris and Khloe sit down for a heart-to-heart about Khloe's dating life, with the conversation taking an unexpected turn, which sees them discuss Ozempic for the first time on camera.

The duo sits in Kris' sprawling backyard, with Khloe eating a satsuma. "Are you stealing my snacks again?" Kris asks Khloe. "You are really addicted to these little oranges," she adds.

© Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Khloe Kardashian is looking slimmer than ever

"Oh is that a problem too?" Khloe quips, with Kris responding: "No, I think it's great that that is your snack."

Khloe proceeds to ask if satsumas are naturally that small, asking: "Do they come this small, or do we do something?" with Kris responding: "What, you think they're on Ozempic?"

Her daughter looks uncomfortable at the mention of the controversial weight loss aid, replying: "Probably," without laughing at her mom's joke before Kris changes the subject.

How did Khloe Kardashian lose weight?

The mom-of-two works hard in the gym to maintain her toned figure, with her workouts regularly a focus of The Kardashians, but she hasn't always adored exercise.

© Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner discussed Ozempic

In an Instagram post from 2017, the reality TV star admitted that she never thought she would develop a love of fitness.

Sharing before and after photographs of her transformation, Khloé wrote: "If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way!"

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian works hard on her figure

The star continued: "But now I can't ever see myself stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me!"

Indeed, in the following six years, Khloe has continued to be a fitness inspiration, working hard on her toned physique daily.

