Al Roker and Deborah Roberts celebrate joyful family '1st' following difficult week — 'What a blessing'

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are feeling blessed with their beautiful family this week as they mark a milestone for their loved ones.

Deborah held her family tight and was thankful to celebrate their granddaughter, Sky's first birthday.

Both Al and Deborah took to Instagram independently to share photos of the little girl and a heartfelt messages.

Deborah wrote: "This little beauty is now 1! Happy birthday dear Sky pie! You’re a blessing to us all," while Al reminisced on becoming a grandpa with a montage of photos and a message that read: "At 11:41am a year ago today, I got to fall@in love all over again in a very special way. Thanks @ouichefroker and @thatteacherwhodjs for the gift of this special girl, Sky."

Sky was born to Al's daughter Courtney and her husband Wes. "Pop-pop" Al, as he is affectionately called, has already become her biggest fan. Plus her meteorological name is a clear link to her meteorologist grandpa.

Al Roker's granddaughter turned one

When she was born, Al couldn't get over the emotions and gushed to his fellow Today hosts during an emotional conversation.

"It is magical, it really is," Al said at the time. "The thing is, everyone tells you it's going to be 'this thing' and you don't know; it's like when they tell you about having your first child.

Al has a sweet bond with his grandchild

"And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she's just perfect. She sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We're on the same schedule!"

The couple are also parents to Nick, 21, and Leila, 25. He shares his firstborn with his first wife.

Al with his daughter Courtney, her husband Wes, and their daughter Sky at a book signing

On Father's Day this year, Deborah thanked Al with a sweet message. "You show up with love, strength, wisdom, heart and humor. How blessed our children are. Happy Father's Day to you @alroker and all the fathers and father figures who show us what 'fathering' is all about," she gushed.

While the birthday is joyful, it came days after Deborah lost her dear friend former WESH 2 News reporter, Beth Powers.

Al and Deborah are proud parents and grandparents

She paid tribute to the 63-year-old with photos and a message that read: "If you’re fortunate in life, you connect with someone who becomes a lifelong friend. A confidant. A champion. A listener. A kind soul. An unending source of goodness.

"Beth Powers Lamm has been that and so much more for 3 decades." Despite working at rival networks, they endured a wonderful friendship.

Deborah paid tribute to her late friend Beth Powers who died from cancer at 63

Her message concluded: "Her light, ever so bright, has now gone out. It’s a shattering loss for those of us who loved her.

"The world has lost a beautiful soul. But heaven just gained one. Rest in peace Beth. Sending love and prayers of comfort to Jim, Helen and Danny."