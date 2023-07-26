Al Roker hints at change to family dynamic with major event for son

Today star Al Roker is a doting father to three children, and on Wednesday he shared some very exciting news about his son Nicholas, 21, that is sure to change the family dynamic at home.

Taking to his Inatagram, Al revealed that Nicholas had secured himself a summer job during his break from college in Vermont. The famous weatherman didn't reveal what career his young son had picked up during the break, but it's clear that he was proud as anything as he prepared a breakfast to send him off with, consisting of pancakes and a cheesy omlette.

"Sending my lad off to his summer job with a hot breakfast," Al proudly penned, also revealing that he had left a cup of fresh orange juice and some syrup for his son to enjoy for his first day.

Fans were impressed for Nicholas and for Al's show of support, as one enthused: "There you go again with that quality Crown syrup!! Great NY State product!" and a second added: "I want to come to the Roker house for breakfast!"

A third posted: "Are you teaching him how to cook like you? You should Al! It's obvious you're a fantastic cook! You're also great at plating food & presentation!" while a fourth shared: "Love the effort you put forth for Nick! He really gets a great start with the breakfasts that you prepare for him!"

The young adult's new job comes just days after he celebrated his 21st birthday, and for the big day, Al was quick to share never-before-seen images of his son, as well as a very touching message to him.

Al wrote: "Wow. #andjustlikethat 21 years ago, this young man changed our lives. Nick Roker, I love you and you make me so proud. #happybirthday Nick." Al's Today co-stars were quick to comment on the special post, with Savannah Guthrie writing: "An incredible young man - and he learned from the best." Another follower wrote: "This is giving me happy tears," while a third person added: "This just made me smile."

Nicholas is the only son of Al and his wife, GMA star Deborah Roberts. The couple are also parents to daughter Leila, 24, while Al shares oldest daughter Courntey Roker Laga, 33, with ex-wife Alice Bell.

There's been more to celebrate in the family involving Courtney, as on July 3, she welcomed her first child, a daughter called Sky Clara Laga, making Al a first-time grandfather. The happy news was announced live on the Today Show, with Al passing along the message via video link to his co-stars in the studio, telling them that everyone was doing well and the family "couldn't be happier."

Courtney had announced that she was expecting her first child back in March, in a sweet video posted on Instagram, which was set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby." The caption on the post read: "A new adventure is about to begin."

Back in March shortly after Courtney's Instagram post, Al told his fellow co-stars that the news hadn't quite sunk in, and that his son-in-law Wes's brother was the one who accidentally spilled the beans about Courtney's pregnancy. "Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped (the news) on a text," Al said at the time. "Thanks Cory."