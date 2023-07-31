Kate Beckinsale breaks silence on relationship status after sharing loved-up photo with handsome mystery man

Kate Beckinsale has spent all week celebrating her milestone 50th birthday, flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike.

All the attention has been on her and every single incredible photo from all of her glitzy, over the top festivities.

However, in her latest glimpse into the birthday celebrations, there is one thing distracting fans: a loved-up photo of the Underworld actress with a handsome mystery man.

Kate took to Instagram Sunday to share a slew of photos from her latest round of celebrations: an epic party full of drinking, dancing, plus feathers and glitter galore.

But, among all of the dazzling photos and videos where the star is surrounded by her friends (and even Demi Moore!) some eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but direct their attention at one pic in particular featuring someone who some are now wondering whether it's a new man in Kate's life.

The snapshot, which in contrast to the colorful others is in black-and-white, sees Kate sitting on a man's lap, his face partly obstructed by her hand – which has a stack of diamond bands on her ring finger – as the two look fondly at each other.

© Instagram Kate is typically private about her love life

"Are you engaged?????" one fan had to ask, and though the Serendipity star didn't give much detail into who the mystery man might be for her, she still declared: "Oh hell no," subsequently getting a rise out of fans.

Kate was most recently linked to Moments actor Matt Atwater, who bears some resemblance to the man in the black-and-white photo from Kate's post.

Earlier this year, the two were spotted out and about in New York City, in some instances holding hands or with Matt's arms around Kate's waist. However, there's been little to no updates on that front.

Before Matt, Kate was dating Canadian rapper Goody Grace, and was also romantically linked to fellow stars Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall, and comedian Matt Rife.

© Instagram Kate has been celebrating all week

She was also briefly rumored to be dating Jason Momoa after they were pictured chatting – and she wearing his jacket – outside the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in 2022, but the Aquaman actor later made it clear nothing was going on between them.

© Getty Kate's daughter Lily is also an actress

In 2019, Kate finalized her divorce from director Len Wiseman, four years after they first announced their split; they tied the knot in 2004.

Kate also shares a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 24, with ex-partner Michael Sheen, who she was with from 1995 until 2003.