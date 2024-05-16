Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2024 ACM Awards: Best dressed stars on the red carpet
Digital Cover celebrity-style

The best dressed stars on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet

Country music's biggest stars brought their glamour to Texas

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Country music's party of the year returned to Texas on Thursday for the 2024 ACM Awards – and some of the biggest stars brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Hosted live by country legend Reba McEntire from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the likes of Miranda LambertLainey WilsonKelsea BalleriniGwen StefaniAvril Lavigne and more caused a frenzy with their head-turning looks on arrival.

From figure-hugging dresses and bold colors to sequins, fringe detailing, and of course, cowboy hats.

Check out the best-dressed stars at the 2024 ACM Awards below…

miranda lambert 2024 acm awards© Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert returned to the awards circuit in this eye-catching black dress, which drew attention to her cleavage thanks to its daring plunging neckline. 

Not afraid to flash some skin, Miranda's legs were also on show underneath a thigh-high slit.

lainey wilson 2024 acm awards© Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson opted for a bold look in her bright red pantsuit, which still featured her trademark bell bottoms and cowboy hat. 

Giving it a sexy edge, the singer went braless underneath the plunging neckline, and she looked sensational. 

kelsea ballerini 2024 acm awards© Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous dripping in gold. Her silky, floor-sweeping dress hugged her figure and complemented her blonde hair which was styled in a chic updo.

gwen stefani blake shelton 2024 acm awards© Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani stuck close to her husband Blake Shelton's side and opted for a very different look in a brown suede coatdress with muted-colored detailing and a feather hem.

She added semi-sheer patterned tights and towering platform heels that made her legs look never-ending.

reba mcentire 2024 acm awards© Getty Images

Reba McEntire

ACM Awards 2024 host Reba McEntire went for sequins, lace, and fringing in her all-black ensemble, rocking lace pants with embellished fringe detailing and a sparkling jacket.

Adding a pop of color alongside her auburn hair, Reba went for a splash of turquoise with an ornate necklace decorating her chest.

