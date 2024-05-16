The best dressed stars on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet

Country music's party of the year returned to Texas on Thursday for the 2024 ACM Awards – and some of the biggest stars brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Hosted live by country legend Reba McEntire from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the likes of Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne and more caused a frenzy with their head-turning looks on arrival.

From figure-hugging dresses and bold colors to sequins, fringe detailing, and of course, cowboy hats.

Check out the best-dressed stars at the 2024 ACM Awards below…

© Getty Images Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert returned to the awards circuit in this eye-catching black dress, which drew attention to her cleavage thanks to its daring plunging neckline. Not afraid to flash some skin, Miranda's legs were also on show underneath a thigh-high slit.

© Getty Images Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson opted for a bold look in her bright red pantsuit, which still featured her trademark bell bottoms and cowboy hat. Giving it a sexy edge, the singer went braless underneath the plunging neckline, and she looked sensational.

© Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous dripping in gold. Her silky, floor-sweeping dress hugged her figure and complemented her blonde hair which was styled in a chic updo.

© Shutterstock Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani stuck close to her husband Blake Shelton's side and opted for a very different look in a brown suede coatdress with muted-colored detailing and a feather hem. She added semi-sheer patterned tights and towering platform heels that made her legs look never-ending.