Jane McDonald, 61, is an absolute vision in daring mini dress

Jane McDonald turned 61 last week, but the travel presenter still doesn't look a day over 30 and she proved that with a series of images from her most-recent tour.

Jane walked fans through some of the glitz and glamour that she likes for her outfits, but the ensemble that commanded the most attention was her sizzling silver mini dress that showed off her beautiful hourglass figure. The number wouldn't have looked out of place on Strictly Come Dancing and featured a double helix design down its centre and plenty of sparkles.

Revealing why she decided to wear the ravishing piece, Jane commented: "I always wear a short dress at the end of my shows as they bring a disco vibe. I brought this dress in New York and loved its Studio 54 vibe! I wore it on my 2021 tour."

Jane styled out her signature bouffant hairdo with her stunning locks flowing down to the tips of her shoulders. The former Loose Women star was the picture of joy in the snaps, seen with a huge smile as she performed to her adoring crowds.

© Instagram Jane displayed her toned legs

The 61-year-old's upcoming tour will be more emotional this time, as the star revealed that it will be dedicated to her late fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

Speaking to the Mail, she explained: "It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is. I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

© Instagram Jane will be heading on tour later this year

The travel presenter also opened up about how different her life would be if Ed hadn't died, confessing it was likely that she would have retired, with the couple having made plans for their own future.

She shared: "You've got to make a different life from what was planned, but they go with you. You move forward with them in your heart. This tour is happening because of Ed. He's probably thinking, 'Go on, you go for it.' I have this ultimate joy in my heart, because he's still there.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The star has an incredible taste in fashion

Jane has already shared an insight into the show-stopping outfits that she's planning to wear on her upcoming tour, confirming she would be partnering with Angel Couture by Kay Heeley.

In the past, the fashion brand has provided Jane with a ravishing, shimmering outfit with a sheer section draped over her shoulders and arms. Also included were an elegant blue gown and a scene-stealing white number that would be perfect for an awards show.