Eamonn Holmes melts fans' hearts with photo alongside new companion

Eamonn Holmes posed alongside an adorable kitten earlier this week, and it's safe to say they duo melted fans' hearts.

The 63-year-old was all smiles as he took a photo alongside Hector, dubbed by the former This Morning host as 'Hector the Protector'. The pair looked so sweet together as Eammon pouted whilst snuggled up together.

Eamonn and Hector weren't camera-shy!

Captioning the post, Eamonn penned: "Me and Hector The Protector, Isabel's Cat. Lovely little thing but think I'm more of a Doggie guy." Isabel is Eammon's co-host on GB News.

Friends and fans went wild for the update and flocked to the comments section with messages for the star. Isabel herself was one of the first to chime in, writing: "Hahaha!! This is the main man in my life, let me tell you! Nothing and nobody gets passed Hector."

© Instagram Eamonn and Ruth couldn't be more in love with Maggie

One follower penned: "Oh he's absolutely adorable," one fan penned. A second added: "Awe! Eamonn. Come over to the dark side. Get a cat." Meanwhile, another replied: "I love both".

Whilst Eamonn has confirmed he isn't willing to become a cat dad soon, he is, of course, the doting dad to his 14-year-old dog Maggie who is often the focus of his and his wife, Ruth Langsford's social media updates.

Ruth is besotted with her pup

The latest saw Eamonn sharing a touching photo of his pooch from the back of his car. Maggie looked happier than ever as she beamed from the black leather interior. "My Maggie wants you to remember all #rescuedog doggies on this #internationaldogday," he penned in the caption.

Ruth even opened up about her Maggie during her regular stint on Loose Women. Back in March, the panellist was visibly emotional during a segment about a Coronation Street storyline as it reminded her of her beloved pooch.

The Loose Women panel discussed grieving for a beloved pet, which made Ruth think of 13-year-old Maggie dying one day. Coleen Nolan stepped in to comfort her co-star after she broke down in tears.

After playing a clip from the ITV soap, Ruth said: "I can't bear it. Oh my god you're actually going to cry, it's not even your dog," Coleen replied.

"I am a massive Corrie fan," Ruth explained before taking a moment. "Oh god! So I was watching it and actually, Maureen Lipman has written today saying that, you know, the makeup people at Corrie asked, 'Do you need a tear stick to help you cry for the scene?'

"And she was like, 'Absolutely not' because sadly she had to have her own dog put down. I can't see through the tears here," Ruth admitted as she tried to read out the name of Maureen's dog.