Ruth Langsford looks great in skinny jeans amid Loose Women absence

The devil works hard but Ruth Langsford works harder. An ITV presenter, busy mother and fashion entrepreneur, the TV star was hard at work promoting her QVC range this week in the wake of her split from husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth looked amazing as she posed in one of the most popular designs from her hot picks for the shopping network – her trusty skinny jeans.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford posed in skinny jeans amid her absence from Loose Women, looking fabulous as she lives her best single life

The 64-year-old former This Morning star posed in her favourite mid-blue slim-leg jeans, white linen look blazer and blue striped shirt, toting a brown handbag over one arm. Single and fabulous, the mother-of-one has never looked better!

Ruth's post comes as the star enjoys a break from her Loose Women duties, having not joined the daytime show panel for the past few weeks.

According to a new report by The Mirror, she will return to her presenting role in July.

Ruth's fashion credentials

Ruth first dipped her toes into the realm of fashion 2017, debuting a QVC line inspired by her perfect day-to-day wardrobe.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth hasn't been spotted on Loose Women in weeks

Speaking to HELLO! about her QVC collections, Ruth admitted in the past that her driving passion is to help women of a similar age feel seen and like they're being "invested in".

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us," she told us. "I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

As for her current spring/summer 2024 edit – which includes an affordable lilac suit that's flying off the virtual shelves – she said her philosophy is "out with the old, in with the new".

© Instagram The star has been focusing on her QVC fashion range

Speaking in a Q&A for the free-to-view network, Ruth revealed: "My favourite thing about spring/summer fashion is'out with the old, in with the new'.

"When you pack away your big jumpers and your coats, the sun comes out, you're feeling lighter and brighter and you want to wear more colour and you're thinking about holidays. It's all just fresh!"

Ruth's split from Eamonn

It's been all change for the popular TV host. Ruth confirmed she had made the difficult decision to part ways with her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes, in a statement last month.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The former This Morning host has ended her marriage to Eamonn Holmes after 14 years

"Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing," a spokesperson confirmed.

The couple have kept quiet on the subject since news broke, but Eamonn did briefly address their split when he returned to his GB News breakfast show.

He told viewers: "Thank you for your support for Ruth and I as to the news of our separation. Your support to both of us is very much appreciated."

WATCH: The moment Eamonn Holmes addressed Ruth Langsford split

The former couple share a 22-year-old son named Jack, who is currently at university. Eamonn also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

DISCOVER: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes £3.5m marital home in Surrey amid shock divorce

Eamonn and Ruth started dating in 1997 and tied the knot 13 years later in 2010.