Steph McGovern celebrates incredible achievement - and look at her sensational outfit

Steph McGovern has been one of our favourite presenters for years with her boundless energy and permanent smile and on Thursday the popular star celebrated the three-year anniversary of her Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

The 41-year-old shared a stunning throwback from the show's first-ever episode, and her outfit was still as dazzling all of these years later. The star looked sensational in a red-hot blazer and trouser combination, as she wore a plain white shirt underneath alongside a casual pair of trainers as she was captured looking as enthusiastic as ever.

Steph shared other photos from the first episode, one of which captured her sparkling necklace and another that saw her sailing on a boat as she headed to the studios.

Sharing her joy with fans, she enthused: "Three years ago today……. our first ever episode of @packedlunchc4. Over 600 episodes later and we’re stronger than ever. Thank you to all our brilliant viewers for watching, all our guests who share their stories and expertise with us and of course, to our incredible team on and off screen."

© Instagram Steph marked her three-year anniversary

Her followers were just as happy with the news as stand-in presenter Carol Vorderman shared: "Yessssssssssss....happy birthday Steph and fam," alongside a string of heart emojis, while a second penned: "Congratulations Steph, absolutely love Packed Lunch, in particular two of the chefs [who] have given me a love of cooking and baking, they know who they are, keep being fab all of you."

A third added: "We love the show! My daughter (who is 2 today!) always says 'Steph' when you come on the TV!" while a fourth commented: "Huge congrats to you @stephlunch and all the fabulous team behind the scenes!! Keep doing you and being amazing!!"

© Instagram Steph can always arrive in style

Packed Lunch isn't the only show that's keeping Steph busy, as the mum-of-one recently launched a podcast with ITV journalist Robert Peston, titled The Rest Is Money.

In a lengthy caption, she explained: "I started my broadcasting career as a business journalist because I love helping people understand what's going on with the economy. So I'm dead excited to be launching a podcast with my old friend Robert Peston (I was his producer at the BBC when he was Business Editor) called THE REST IS MONEY @therestismoney.

© Instagram Steph always looks fashionable on her show

"We've all been told that 'money makes the world go round' but who is making it and how? And what about when things go wrong? We want to talk about money in the same way we talk about sport, culture and telly. Looking at the stories and personalities behind the headlines and working out what it means for everyone in the here and now.

"We'll be launching a weekly podcast next Wed 30th Aug so if you fancy listening you can subscribe in the usual place you get your podcasts." She then added: "(Note - for those asking @packedlunchc4 is back on air the week after…..on the Mon 4th Sep at midday.)"