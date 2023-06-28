Simone Biles confirms gymnastics comeback after two years, two months after wedding

2023 is proving to be a momentous year for Simone Biles. Two months after tying the knot with new hubby Jonathan Owens, she's ready to make her athletic comeback.

The decorated Olympic gymnast, 26, is gearing up to make her official return to the sport, marking the first time she will be back on the mat competitively in three years.

The champion last competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 due to the pandemic), where she was lauded for her decision to opt out of multiple events in order to focus on her mental health. The USA team earned a silver medal, while Simone earned a bronze medal for her work on the beam.

WATCH: Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that the seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion will be making her official comeback in early August.

Her long-awaited return will take place at the U.S. Classic on August 5, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, which per AP "typically serves as a warm-up of sorts for the national championships, this year scheduled for late August in San Jose."

The news comes two months after her marriage, and just a year before Olympians around the world return to center stage with the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

© Getty Simone won bronze for her beam work at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone has only hinted at her participation in the upcoming Olympics, though she has not confirmed if she will take part in the international sporting event that made her a sports legend.

Back in April 2022, she tied the knot with her now-husband, Jonathan, a football strong safety for the Green Bay Packers.

For her wedding in Houston, Texas, where the couple are based, she wore a gorgeous four-tiered chiffon floor-length dress with a halter neck neckline, and open-toed white heels, and she kept her long hair tied up in a simple yet romantic ponytail by stylist and glam expert Jazmine Johnson. Her beautiful spring bouquet was courtesy of bespoke floral designer Maggie Bailey.

© Instagram The NFL player proposed after two years of dating

The couple later had a second wedding, this time at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu in Los Cabos the following month. For the 140+ person event, Simone dazzled in four different outfits throughout the day, including a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown.

"I'm so sad it's all over. I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives. It was a 12 out of 10!" Simone told Vogue following their second nuptials.

© Getty Simone posing with her Tokyo 2020 medal

The two athletes first met through the exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020.

Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast later said she liked about her new husband.