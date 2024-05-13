Carol Kirkwood shares big announcement months after 'intimate' wedding

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has thrilled fans by unveiling an exciting career update away from her role as a weather presenter.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, the Scottish meteorologist, 61, announced the upcoming release of her new novel called Once Upon A Time in Venice.

Sharing the news with her followers, she wrote: "I'm delighted to announce that I have a new novel coming in July called #OnceUponATimeinVenice. This time I'm whisking you away to Italy where masquerade balls, opera stars and Hollywood all collide in a sizzling romance."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One follower gushed: "Can't wait, love your books, usually the sun comes out and I can read your book in my garden, annual treat, sheer bliss," while a second chimed in: "Ooooh sounds a bit like a phantom of the opera situation eeek can not wait to read it."

A third commented: "Yesssss, excited to read this one too!!" and a fourth added: "I'll be taking that one to Lake Garda for my holiday read."

Carol already has several novels under her belt. Her debut romance novel, Under a Greek Moon, was released in 2021 and reached number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. Meanwhile her second novel, The Hotel on the Riviera, was released shortly after in 2022.

Beyond this, she has also penned Secrets of The Villa Amore which was released in July 2023.

The synopsis for her latest book reads: "When Gina Bellini meets an enigmatic figure at the Venice carnival, their chemistry is unforgettable, before he vanishes into the night. Personal assistant, Issy Roberts is on location with Tinseltown's biggest star. Will he discover her shocking lies?

"Opera sensation Lucia De Santis has the world at her feet. How far will she go to get what she wants? As their fates collide in the most beautiful city on earth, will dangerous secrets destroy their dreams?"

Carol's exciting career news comes after she wed Steve Randall in an intimate ceremony back in December 2023.

The weather presenter tied the knot with her partner, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, a Grade I stately home nestled in 376 acres of Berkshire countryside.

While discussing the "intimate" private event earlier this year, she explained: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn't have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn't have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

Before tying the knot, Carol hinted that she wanted to get married in secret before "[telling] everyone later." She said during Good Housekeeping Live: "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later." However, she later clarified: "It wasn’t a 'secret' wedding, just a private one."