Ariana Grande's Paris Olympics outfit deserves its own gold medal

Ariana Grande traded stage lights for stadium seats on Sunday as she joined a fleet of stars to watch the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Yes, and? singer looked divine in a crisp crepe dress that struck gold in the style stakes. Her silhouette-skimming white gown featured a boat neckline, a sleeveless bodice and retro waist belt which highlighted her feminine frame.

Ari, 31, swept her honey-blonde hair into a high, 60s-style ponytail, accentuating her kooky, oversized white-rimmed sunglasses which added a playful finish to her sophistiacted ensemble.

© Naomi Baker Ariana Grande (L), Cynthia Erivo (2nd-R), and Anna Wintour (R) attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification

The Grammy-award winning singer stayed true to her signature makeup look of a fresh, glowy base, while fluttering lashes and a natural pink glossy lip.

Fans were quick to react to Ariana's unexpected appearance at the Olympic Games, taking to X to pen their thoughts on her effortless glamour.

© Naomi Baker Ariana spectated alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo

"She is actually a princess!" tweeted one fan, as another wrote: "She looks SO good. She is in the Olympics jumping through hoops I love that for her."

"This is the best that she’s ever looked just wow," read a third tweet.

© Dan Mullan Ariana stole the spotlight in her all-white ensemble

Ariana wasn't the only VIP in the stands waiting for Simone Biles' hotly anticipated return to the Olympic stage. Oscar-winning director Baz Luhrman was also in attendance, as was her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

Tom Cruise was also in attendance to cheer on the American gymnast, along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

© Getty Images Simone Biles is set to make history at the Paris Olympics Games

Paris 2024 marks Simone's first Olympics after she was forced to exit the Tokyo Olympics early because she had the 'twisties'. While in the trials for the competition in 2021, she fell off the beam, flew out of bounds twice on the floor, and failed to stick her landing on the vault.

She attributed this to a temporary loss of air awareness while performing twisting elements - hence the name 'twisties'.

Other athletes have called this phenomenon the 'yips' - where experienced athletes are suddenly unable to execute certain skills with no explanation. Simone partially explained that her 'twisties' were due to her own mental health suffering at the time, which led to her bowing out early.