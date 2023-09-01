Ruth Langsford confirms diagnosis following time off from Loose Women

The Loose Women star has been under the weather…

Ruth Lagsford has been absent from Loose Women this week and on Friday, she was finally able to reveal her diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 63-year-old revealed she has a chest infection and has been prescribed a stint of antibiotics. The TV host unveiled the news alongside a video of a steam vaporiser which you can watch below.

Ruth Langsford reveals diagnosis in at-home video

"My 'lurgy' is actually a chest infection! So I am here on antibiotics and a steam vapouriser twice a day!" Ruth penned alongside a sad face emoji.

The TV star has been keeping fans updated via her social media since first revealing she was unwell on Monday and even showed the "hot toddy" recipe she was making to try to ease her symptoms.

She wrote: "Got the lurgy! So I’ve made myself a hot toddy and I’m going back to bed! Lemon, orange, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, honey and a big splosh of Irish whiskey. Let’s hope this does the trick…. if nothing else it should help me sleep!"

Ruth also shared she was making a nourishing chicken soup on Tuesday to try and cure her sniffles.

Friends and fans rushed to share their well-wishes with the QVC star. "Wish you better lovely friend," Vanessa Feltz penned, while fans added: "Nothing like homemade chicken soup to make you feel better," and: "I hope you’re better soon. Homemade chicken soup is one of the best things you can have."

Whilst Ruth has been under the weather, her beloved pooch Maggie has been taking good care of her. On Wednesday, Ruth shared the sweetest photo from her bed where Maggie was lying beside her and wrote: "My sickbed companion".

© Instagram Eamonn and Ruth couldn't be more in love with Maggie

Maggie is so loved by Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes and regularly features on their social media accounts. The latest shared by Eamonn was on Saturday when he posted the most touching image of Maggie in the back seat of his car.

The pooch looked bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as she beamed for the camera. He wrote: "My Maggie wants you to remember all #rescuedog doggies on this #internationaldogday," alongside a string of complimentary emojis.

"Maggie is so very sweet, bless her," one fan wrote. A second added: "Maggie is so very sweet, bless her." A third added: "Maggie a very lucky girl having you and Ruth as her mommy and daddy".