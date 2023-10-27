Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Langsford hits back at airbrushing backlash with defiant statement

Eamonn Holmes' wife's latest magazine cover has been met with negative comments from fans

Ruth Langsford in a beige jumper
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor
Whether she's hosting Loose Women or sharing her Sunday activities with her beloved mother, Joan, Ruth Langsford always looks wonderful.

Testament to her gorgeous looks, the 63-year-old graces the cover of the latest issue of Woman & Home, donning a cream blazer atop a cosy jumper, with glamorous makeup added for good measure.

While Ruth looks amazing on the cover, fans were disappointed that she appears to have been airbrushed, commenting: "Airbrushed to the hilt," and: "Too airbrushed! You don't need it Ruth you are fine just the way you are." Take a look at Ruth's shoot below...

WATCH: See Ruth Langsford's festive makeover

Hitting back at the comments that her appearance has been airbrushed, Ruth wrote: "Yes... And I love it!! Have a look at my Instagram posts… it’s very clear I don’t actually look like this but who doesn’t like a bit of glam now and then?!"

Another fan commented: "Prefer you more natural Ruth – sorry," to which the Loose Woman star replied: "Don’t be sorry. You’re entitled to your opinion. You know I don’t really look like this but I love getting a bit of glam on every now and then!"

Others of Ruth's followers defended her, heaping praise on the star's appearance – with or without airbrushing.

"Oh Ruth you look amazing. Ignore the haters, you are a beautiful woman inside and out and a fabulous cover girl. You are a classy lady," one wrote, while another commented: "Ruth you look beautiful whichever way you are, but getting some glam on for Christmas is a wonderful pick me up."

Ruth Langsford in purple on Loose Women© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock
Ruth Langsford defended her latest magazine cover

Others couldn't believe the negative reactions, writing: "I will never understand how people feel they can say something rude about a person they don’t actually know! How would they feel if random people started critiquing them? Just scroll by with your thoughts please," and: "Can’t you just let her have a glam day and leave it at that, she enjoyed and if makes her feel great then you enjoy Ruth!"

Ruth's famous friends loved her glam look, with EastEnders star Emma Barton writing: "Beautiful," while fellow ITV HOST Susannah Reid wrote: "Oh GORGEOUS."

Ruth Langsford in a green jumper on Loose Women© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock
Ruth Langsford loves Christmas

The festive shoot features Ruth in a series of Christmas-ready outfits, including an elegant all-black look, a cosy cream jumper paired with peep-toe shoes and a chic figure-hugging jumpsuit paired with skyscraper heels – beautiful!

