Martha Stewart's chaotic Thanksgiving plans revealed: is Snoop Dogg one of her 'stressed' friends?

Martha Stewart made headlines last week when she unexpectedly announced during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she had effectively canceled her Thanksgiving celebrations, claiming she was "turkey-ed out" and instead planned to visit several friends' homes.

Among her famous best friends is of course rapper Snoop Dogg, who last week similarly made headlines after he announced he was supposedly quitting "smoke," though the notorious weed lover later revealed the claim was part of an ad for smokeless stoves.

The unlikely pair are famously good friends, and with Thanksgiving days away, we can't help but wonder if Snoop is among Martha's friends who are "stressed" about hosting her for the holiday.

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Martha explained to host Kelly Clarkson: "I canceled – somebody canceled – nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So I decided, I called up my chef friend, and I said, 'We're not doing Thanksgiving.'"

Still, she of course already has a back-up plan, and after years of being the world's go-to guru for all things hospitality, food and hosting, this year she is leaving all those responsibilities to her friends and family for a change.

"I made a plan. Friends of course invited me to their home, so I'm going to about five different homes to taste different courses," she revealed.

Kelly subsequently, and aptly, then joked: "Oh my god, those friends must be so stressed out," after which Martha cheekily teased in turn: "Oh I hope so."

Though we would love for Snoop to be among Martha's friends making up for her canceled Thanksgiving celebrations and hosting her for dinner, the plan is unfortunately unlikely, as the iconic homemaker is based between New York and Connecticut, while Snoop lives across the country in California.

Nonetheless, the two have given the internet countless viral and heartwarming glimpses into their friendship through the years, after they first met on Martha's cooking show in 2008.

In 2019, Snoop recalled reuniting with Martha for the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber, and told NBC: "She sat next to me, and she stole the show. She was the funniest roaster that night," endearingly adding: "In that moment I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."

They have had many television appearances since, and he also told Rolling Stone he had "never met anyone" like Martha, revealing that: "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."

Plus, while they may not be spending this Thanksgiving together, the two have food and cooking to credit for their long lasting bond, and in a foreword for his 2018 book From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, Martha wrote: "Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies."

"Working with Snoop in the kitchen has been a remarkable experience for me," she continued, adding: "Not only has he taught me new lingo and cultural references, he surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes."

