Kate Garraway pens emotional message following son Bill's birthday

Kate Garraway has praised the endless “kindness” of Virgin Atlantic staff. Days after the star confirmed that her father had been rushed to hospital, the mum-of-two revealed that she’d been saved from cancelling her summer plans with her son, Bill.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kate, 57, penned her gratitude. “Thank you so much to the amazing gang @virginatlantic - and @wendyheigho - for helping me give my son Bill a fantastic birthday,” she began.

“More of that to come. But with all that’s happened with my own Dad obviously a lot had to be cancelled as I wanted to be with him and mum and I feared I would have to disappoint Bill - yet again - & not be able to do any of our summer plans.

“Thanks though to the @virgin team’s incredible logistical brains - & a flight plan that looked like a spider’s web!!! - I have managed to keep plates spinning & grab some joy in between. But most of all thank you so much to @virgin for just “getting it” and knowing that the specialness of the journey is as important as the destination. Your kindness has made an emotional flight so special.”

© Instagram The presenter shared this picture with her dad on Instagram

Kate – who is also a proud mum to daughter, Darcey – recently announced that her father had been admitted to hospital. Reports indicate that he has suffered a suspected stroke and heart attack.

Sharing a photo of her dad, Kate gave fans an update on Instagram. "Hi all - sorry I disappeared from here when my Dad collapsed and was rushed to the hospital 2 weeks ago while having a holiday with my Mum at my brother’s,” she noted.

“It was very scary, but I am so pleased that he is now stable and even recovering a bit in the hospital. We have so much to be grateful for, but we are taking it a day at a time. Huge thanks to the incredible NHS staff for their endless kindness and the heart they put into the care of all their patients, which has meant so much to my mum and all our family.

“Huge thanks also to my incredible friends at @itv and @smoothradio, particularly @ranvirtv, @charlottehawkins1, @tinahobleyofficial, and @myleeneklass, for yet again changing their plans to cover for me so I could put my family first."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate is expected to return to Good Morning Britain on Monday

She concluded: "Luckily, I also had some weeks of leave booked, so I have been able to support my Mum and Brother and be with my Dad while also giving Darcey and Billy some summer fun during their school holidays, which, of course, they really need.

“I am hoping to be back on @gmb and @smoothradio on Monday, so I can update more then, but for now, sending love to you all #love #hope #friendshipday."