TJ Holmes hints at wedding plans with Amy Robach in new podcast

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have taken a bold step forward in addressing their widely discussed affair by launching a candid podcast titled "Amy and TJ."

The debut episode, which released on December 5, marks a significant moment for the duo, exactly one year after their relationship came into the public eye.

In this eagerly anticipated podcast, TJ, 46, hinted at wedding plans as he openly expresses his feelings, stating, "I am in love with this woman and she is in love with me, and we are planning a future together."

Amy added that "through a year of hell," but it's "the most beautiful relationship I've ever had in my life."

"I'm the healthiest and happiest I've ever been in my life," TJ stated.

This revelation comes after a tumultuous period that saw both Amy and TJ, 50, exiting their roles at 'Good Morning America' and dealing with the fallout of their affair, which impacted their respective marriages. Amy was previously married to Andrew Shue, 56, while TJ was married to Marilee Fiebig, 45.

Adding to the anticipation, TJ teased the podcast's release on his Instagram Story with a playful photo of Amy shaking what appeared to be margaritas, captioning it "#twasthenightbeforepodcast."

A press release added: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

It continued: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits.

"'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

The pair, since the revelation of their relationship, have been spotted frequently in public, seemingly at ease and enjoying each other's company.

One such instance was on October 21, when the couple attended an Arkansas Razorbacks college football game, unabashedly holding hands and immersing themselves in the game at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. TJ captured this moment and shared it on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their personal life.

Just a day prior, Amy had posted a picture hinting at their presence at the game, showing reserved seat signs. Moreover, TJ recently unveiled a tattoo as a tribute to a memorable experience shared with Amy.

The tattoo, as revealed in an Instagram post, commemorates his participation in the 2023 New York City Marathon. The design features the marathon route, the distance of 26.2 miles, and is framed by olive branches – a symbol of their shared journey and experiences.

