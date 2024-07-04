Why Taylor Swift won't be hosting her iconic Fourth of July party this year

Independence Day may be a special day across the States, but it's taken on a special meaning for Swifties, thanks to Taylor Swift's iconic Fourth of July bash.

But this year, Taylor will not be throwing her annual celebration - with very good reason. The singer will be performing in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 4, 5, and 6. She'll be joined by longtime friend Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of Paramore who are supporting Taylor on the Eras Tour.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

The Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, has already broken a number of records after becoming the first tour ever to surpass $1 billion in revenue, and it's set to come to an end on December 8, 2024.

© Getty The singer supported Travis at the Super Bowl

But this tour is particularly special for Taylor, who said that she had "never had this much fun in my life as I have had on The Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life."

Year after year, Taylor invites A-Lister pals to her Rhode Island mansion for an epic celebration. Previous guests at the extravagant party have included members of her girl squad - Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Haim, Jaime King, and Selena Gomez.

Will Taylor spend July 4 with Travis?

Travis Kelce may have to wait another year for his debut as Taylor's date to the Rhode Island occasion, but no doubt he'll keep busy with his own plans. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got animated as he spoke to his brother Jason about their favorite Fourth of July traditions on the New Heights podcast - and he revealed he loves a firework.

Travis explained his favorite memory of the holiday was "lighting fireworks", affirming: "I'm a fireworks man now."

According to his brother, they didn't grow up in a "fireworks household" - it was a "hard no" for Ed and Donna Kelce. This has actually led to Jason's own aversion to the explosives.

"I'm not going to lie. I do not like lighting any of those things anywhere in my vicinity. I am out on the fireworks… I’m terrified of them," Jason confessed, admitting that he still loves to watch them.

Taylor's Independence Day parties over the years

Taylor famously hosted a party every year from 2013 to 2016, pressing pause between 2017 and 2022, before reigniting the time honored tradition in 2023. In its first iteration back in 2013, Taylor's Independence Day celebration was a scaled down party with the dancers from her Red tour.

© @karliekloss Instagram Taylor and Karlie on Independence Day

In 2014, the party saw the likes of Lena Dunham, Jaime King, Emma Stone and Ingrid Michaelson all stop by at the Rhode Island estate to bake some cakes and go for a swim.

The year after, Taylor was joined by pals Ed Sheeran, Gigi, Joe Jonas (who was then dating the supermodel), Martha Hunt and the Haim sisters. The singer's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris also joined in on the fun.

© @taylorswift Instagram Taylor reignited the tradition in 2023

Taylor's 2016 bash attracted attention after her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston famously donned an “I Heart T.S.” tank as he went swimming in the ocean. Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose, Uzo Aduba, Cara, Gigi and Blake also attended the legendary occasion.

Fans may have understood why in 2017 Taylor kept a low profile over the holiday, as she prepared to release her Reputation album - a reflection on her tarnished media image and disputes with fellow stars. But Swifties were no doubt over the moon when Taylor hosted the celebration in 2023, accompanied by the Haim sisters, Jaime, Selena, and Ashley Avignone.