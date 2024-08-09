Hoda Kotb missing from Today as co-stars make big plans in her absence

Fans may have wondered where Hoda Kotb was as they tuned into Today, as Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker presented the morning show with Sheinelle Jones stepping in.

Hoda is absent from the show for a good reason, as the Today veteran is celebrating her 60th birthday - and taking a well-deserved day off to be with her family.

© Getty Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker pose on the Today Show Set on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France

The hosts acknowledged the special occasion, hoping that she got to "sleep in" for once, and teasing that they had a big surprise for her upon her return.

The Today anchors revealed that on Monday they would be celebrating all things Hoda - and they hadn't told her what was planned. In fact, they seemed reluctant to even inform viewers of the plans in case Hoda had tuned in for the morning from home.

However, that didn't stop Sheinelle and Savannah from teasing that Little Big Town and Sugarland would be joining them in the studio, among other special guests, as they pointed out Hoda herself was a fan of the country stars.

© @hodakotb Hoda Kotb spent her birthday with daughters Hope and Haley

From home, Hoda shared that she was being spoiled rotten by her family on Instagram. The Today veteran shared photos of herself opening presents from her daughters Hope and Haley, surrounded by balloons and her family. She captioned the photo: "Great bday morning!!! Lucky me xoxoxo."

© @hodakotb Hoda spent her birthday with family

The mom-of-two's birthday morning was extra special as she had only just returned from the Paris Olympics the day before, as she was emotionally greeted by her daughters as she came through the door.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb’s emotional return from the Olympics

The 60-year-old has been at the Olympics for almost two weeks along with her fellow Today stars, reporting on the competition. While she may have missed her daughters, Hoda still had the time of her life as she met Tom Cruise in a dream come true moment.

As if it weren't enough to tease plans of Hoda's special occasion, the Today anchors have also taken to Instagram to share their best wishes with their co-star on her special day.

Al Roker shared a video montage of special photos with his colleague as she grinned in all the photos. Posing with his wife Deborah Roberts and one of their grandchildren, Al made it clear that Hoda was more than just a colleague - she's a long time friend.

He captioned the photo: "How can you not smile when you're with @hodakotb Happy birthday to someone who has shared laughs, tears and so much more. Love you."