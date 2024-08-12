Inside Tom Daley's retirement plans: from new life in LA to spending more time with husband and sons

British diver Tom Daley recently confirmed his retirement after competing in his fifth Olympic Games.



The 30-year-old made the revelation in a new interview with British Vogue, explaining how "nervous" he felt ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, knowing that it would be his last Olympics.

© Ryan Browne/Shutterstock Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver at the 2024 Olympics

"It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive," he said. "But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It's the right time to call it a day."

Tom's exciting project

Now that he's hung up his swimming cap and goggles, Tom seems keen to nurture his passion for fashion. The diver, who adores crafting colourful jumpers and knitted garments, has enrolled in a course at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

He told Vogue: "I knit and I crochet, but sewing will just add a whole different level of knowledge as to how to construct things. I've actually designed a couple of pieces of underwear that I'm going to be launching, and then I'm also hoping to launch a swimwear project next year."

Aside from fine-tuning his sewing skills, we don't doubt that Tom is looking forward to spending quality time with his husband Dustin and their two sons Robbie, five, and 18-month-old Phoenix.

In the run-up to the Olympics, Dustin, who works as a screenwriter and director, took on the majority of childcare while Tom was busy training.

© Getty Images Tom's family were supporting him from the sidelines during the Paris Olympics

Speaking to reporters at the Games, the diver shared: "My husband has been there all year to be able to take the reins with the kids when I've gone to training camp or competition. He has a career of his own and he has been prepared at times to put that to one side for me to be able to achieve my goals."

© Instagram Tom shares two children with Dustin

He continued: "This year was definitely a spanner in the works because we moved to LA and Lance is getting back on with his career and he has been so supportive to allow me to go back and have another go at an Olympic Games. It's just so special to have somebody who has your back and supports you unconditionally."

Their family life in Los Angeles

While Tom and Dustin had been living in a swanky converted flat in Southwark, London, they made the decision to up sticks and move across the pond to Los Angeles earlier this year.

The pair made the bold decision to relocate after the Oscar-winning screenwriter's shock 2023 court case was dismissed. Speaking to The Guardian, he shared: "This is no longer, you know, do I like or dislike a place? I think that the crown, the government owes me an apology. And I have not received it. I think they also owe me a lot of money."

© Instagram The family recently relocated to Los Angeles

In a bid to protect their privacy, Tom and Dustin tend to keep details of their family life under wraps, with Tom sharing occasional glimpses on social media. But if Tom's recent Instagram posts are anything to go by, it looks like the family-of-four will relish spending more time together outside - and hiking appears to be one of their shared passions.

Taking to the social media platform in July, Lance and Tom could be seen enjoying a hike with their two sons in the Hollywood Hills. Despite Tom's British upbringing, it seems the American lifestyle is quickly rubbing off on Robbie who could be heard speaking with an adorable American accent.