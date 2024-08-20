Inside Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry's off-screen relationship

As their film The Union is ranking number one on Netflix, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are certainly in the spotlight, as fans struggle to comprehend their amazing onscreen chemistry.

The duo are starring in an action comedy in which Halle is a secret agent who reunites with her high school sweetheart, a construction worker played by Mark. But as their relationship gets more intense throughout the film, many fans couldn't help but wonder - are the duo dating in real life? Have they ever?

Mark is happily married to Rhea Durham — and has been since 2009, while Halle is in a relationship with Van Hunt. So what is behind their sizzling chemistry?

Here's everything you need to know about their off-screen relationship.

They've been friends for years

Mark and Halle go way back, with the actress claiming: "I've known the guy for 30 years." While they have never worked together before this, it turns out that they had an absolute blast together: "We’ve been friends for so long and working with Mark was the thing I didn’t know I needed," Halle added.

Meanwhile, Mark said of his co-star: "I've always been a huge admirer of her work, and doing anything with Halle is an absolute joy," adding: "She is what she appears to be on-screen: She's accessible, sweet, kind, thoughtful and tough as nails."

They're very similar

Halle has said that she was drawn to Mark because she realized that they were "cut from the same cloth."

"We both started in very meager beginnings, same part of the country almost, we had the same references growing up. We had a lot of commonalities between us that sort of bound us together. We relied on that. We tried to bring that to the characters," she added.

Working together

To fans wondering what led to Mark and Halle having such undeniable chemistry on-screen, it's of no surprise to the actor, who said: "That chemistry would translate onto the screen because, look, we have a great script, we have a great backstory, but the thing that wins the day is that people want to see us together."

He added: "And that chemistry, you can't create that. You either have it or you don't. She's fantastic. Everything she appears to be on screen, she is in real life. She's wonderful, talented, super approachable, super accessible. She's amazing."

It also helped that the duo both like to do their own stunts, with Mark doing his own for The Family Plan and Lone Survivor, while Halle has also done the training for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

"Halle is good at everything. I think I was better at the sniper shooting, but I’ve done that before," Mark explained.